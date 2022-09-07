ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 15

Harvey Collins
3d ago

NO. NO PIPELINES! REMEMBER? No to Keystone mean NO TO ANY! I am sick of the poor pitiful California BS. They can bud desalination plants much cheaper than a pipeline from The Mississippi river

Reply
6
joames hill
3d ago

No the very reason our land is rich is because The Mississippi River floods the Delta and certain points.All up and down the river provides commerce. Nature decided this how the river flows. We have control some parts but for most part Man should leave it alone.

Reply
6
Billie Herrod
3d ago

No, during dry weather tug boats with barges have difficulty staying in the narrow channel! The River get so low that traffic becomes one-way! Draining water from the MS River would cut back on the amount of goods transported by the River. This would affect all of the Cities all the River.

Reply
3
Related
mprnews.org

State Rep. Ruth Richardson to lead Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has named a DFL state representative from Mendota Heights to be its new CEO. Planned Parenthood North Central States has announced Ruth Richardson will be its new CEO, effective this fall. She succeeds Sarah Stoesz, who announced last year that she would be stepping down after serving for 21 years as the head of the health care and abortion services provider.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

A warm start to September in Minnesota

Temperatures so far this month are averaging 3 to 5 degrees warmer than normal around the state. It’s also been quite dry in many areas. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer chatted about the week in weather with Mark Seeley, a retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist. Before you...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution

Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer could hold clues to solving a big environmental problem facing northern Minnesota — how to protect wild rice from sulfate, a pollutant released by iron ore mines, wastewater treatment plants and other industries. Mei...
AURORA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Ingalls begins work on newest amphibious transport dock ship

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Ingalls Shipbuilding has marked the start of fabrication of the U.S. Navy’s newest San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Pittsburgh (LPD 31) on Wednesday. The start of fabrication signifies that the first 100 tons of steel have been cut for the ship. “The start of fabrication...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Atkins
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s only burn center to close in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022. The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GATOR 99.5

Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year

Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Scarcity#Water Resources#Water Systems#Water Year#Politics State#Californians#The Desert Sun
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said

Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mprnews.org

St. Cloud mosque break-in prompts calls for increased security

The Council on American-Islamic Relations of Minnesota is calling for increased security after a break-in at a St. Cloud mosque. Police were called to the Islamic Center of St. Cloud early Thursday morning. An employee discovered that intruders had broken a door and entered the mosque, then caused additional damage inside, including breaking ceiling tiles and ransacking an office.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS 42

2 Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mprnews.org

35 Years of Paisley Park: A Minnesota author reflects

Thirty-five years ago this month, a complex of unusual, plain white buildings opened in Chanhassen. It was dubbed Paisley Park, and built by Prince. One journalist called it “a mini Hollywood” — it had 65,000 square feet of recording, film and video space with a sound stage that was more than 12,000 square feet.
CHANHASSEN, MN
WJTV 12

Hosemann encourages everyone to visit Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) visited restaurants in Jackson to show residents that the city is open for business. The whole point of this tour is to simply let people know that local Jackson restaurants are open to the public and are ready for business. The current water crisis is not […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy