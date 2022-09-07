ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Update: Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Moorhead store arrested

(Moorhead, MN) -- The man accused of robbing the Bottle Shoppe off 1st Avenue North in Moorhead Tuesday has been caught and arrested. Moorhead Police say Monico Espinoza was the suspect who they say entered the business around 8 p.m. with a handgun and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled on a bicycle.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Three detained, one arrested in overnight chase through Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- One person is under arrest, while three others were detained following a possible shooting and chase into Moorhead late Wednesday. The Moorhead Police Department says that at around 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle headed into the city on I-94 traveling unsafely. When the vehicle was found, it was going over 100 mph. After a brief chase, the vehicle turned off at mile marker two and exited at Main Avenue Southeast, where it crashed. The four inside the car then ran on foot.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
FARGO, ND
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
newsdakota.com

Fargo Police Release Internal Review of Fatal Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released its internal review of the fatal shooting of Shane Netterville during the police advisory and oversight board meeting. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said the department’s internal investigation determined officer Adam O’Brien didn’t violate use of force policies during the July shooting.
FARGO, ND
KARE 11

4 detained by Moorhead police after high-speed chase on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Four people were detained on Wednesday night after fleeing from police on I-94 at speeds greater than 100 mph. According to Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz, around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted that a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo was heading east toward Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man wanted for manslaughter still on the run, victim identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo on August 14. At 8:42 a.m., the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were dispatched to the 50 block of North Broadway for a medical assist call. Upon arrival, responding personnel located the body of Cirilo Sustaita Contreras, a 53-year-old male with no permanent address, on the east side of a structure. Contreras was pronounced deceased by responding personnel.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement. Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by a man known to have a canceled driver’s license. Police say the driver fled from officers and took the 12th Avenue bridge into Fargo.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital

DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Paul Christophe Otto. The passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Jillian Jeanette Thompson. Both of their conditions are still believed to be with non-life threatening injuries. ---------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Just after noon Wednesday,...
DOWNER, MN
DL-Online

Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo City Commissioner critical of proposed parking ticket ordinance

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo City Commissioner is voicing several criticisms of a proposed city ordinance change focused on enforcement of parking ticket payments. West Fargo City Commissioner Mandy George joined WDAY Midday to voice concerns related to a proposed parking ordinance offered by Police Chief Dennis Otterness on Tuesday. Commissioner George says the proposed ordinance would allow police officers to place a wheel clamp, or "boot" on the vehicle, if the individual has two or more outstanding tickets that are 30 days or more past-due. The boot would also come with a $100 removal fee to take the clamp off the vehicle, a $40 fine, on top of including the outstanding tickets.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help

DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN

