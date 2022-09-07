Read full article on original website
Related
jtv.tv
Friday, September 9, 2022
LIVE High School Football. JTV Sports presents the Avenue Auto Sports Weekend. Tonight, Chelsea vs Jackson, live from Withington Stadium. Pre-game at 6:45 PM, kickoff at 7 PM. Game replays at 10 PM. Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Kevin Barclay, Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists....
jtv.tv
Thursday, September 8, 2022
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Kevin Barclay, Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists. A visit to Horse’N Around Stables with Experience Jackson. Greg Stephenson and Chelsea Dodge, Bright Walls Mural Festival. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Thursday on The Bart...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard 9-9-22
Hillsdale Academy Invitational: Jackson Prep & Early finished third in the boys’ race and fourth in the girls’ 5K event. Diego BoCole finished fourth in the boys’ race in 18:31 for JPEC. Olivia Ortell led JPEC in the girls’ race with a time of 23:13, good for ninth place.
jtv.tv
Napoleon Invitational Volleyball 9-10-22 | Photo Gallery
Volleyball Napoleon Invitational with Columbia Central, East Jackson, Addison, Michigan Center, Hillsdale, Leslie, and Springport. 9-10-2022 Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Volleyball Napoleon Invitational with Columbia Central, East Jackson, Addison, Michigan Center, Hillsdale, Leslie, and Springport. 9-10-2022 Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
Comments / 0