Improvements underway for Perry Hall’s Angel Park
Angel Park, a uniquely designed recreational complex in Perry Hall, has grown to be one of Baltimore County’s most frequented destinations.
The 2.5-acre all-inclusive playground and amphitheater facility caters largely to children with disabilities and is a deeply cherished treasure for many families in the area. Over the past month or so, the park – which has been open for about six years – has been in the process of undergoing renovations.
