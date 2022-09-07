ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Improvements underway for Perry Hall’s Angel Park

By By Demetrius Dillard
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLp1Q_0hlA8Oxg00

Angel Park, a uniquely designed recreational complex in Perry Hall, has grown to be one of Baltimore County’s most frequented destinations.

The 2.5-acre all-inclusive playground and amphitheater facility caters largely to children with disabilities and is a deeply cherished treasure for many families in the area. Over the past month or so, the park – which has been open for about six years – has been in the process of undergoing renovations.

Comments / 0

Related
Nottingham MD

Mission BBQ Perry Hall announces 9/11 special for first responders

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Mission BBQ – Perry Hall has a special offer lined up for first responders on Sunday, September 11th. To honor the many sacrifices made by police officers, firefighters, EMTs, etc. on September 11, 2001, all first responders will receive a free sandwich on 9/11. The offer is...
PERRY HALL, MD
Nottingham MD

Water main break reported in Dunfield community

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A water main break in the Dunfield area has left many residents without water. The rupture was reported on Wednesday along Dunfield Road at Tapu Court (21236). As of Thursday afternoon, many residents were still without water. “Crews came out last night and stayed until 10 p.m.,” said...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry Hall, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
severnaparkvoice.com

Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
ARNOLD, MD
Washingtonian.com

7 Early Fall Festivals You Can Visit This Weekend

2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, MD. Head to this Sherlock-themed corn maze in Carroll County starting on Saturday, September 10. There is a slew of other activities, including an apple slingshot, bounce pad, and hayrides. Regular admission is $17, and the mazes are open on Saturday and Sunday through October 29.
MANCHESTER, MD
firefighternation.com

Back From the (Sea)Grave! Before and After Photos Show Baltimore (MD) Rig’s Return From the Dead

When fire broke out in Baltimore City Fire Department fire truck in 2019, it looked like it could be the end of the line for the rig. Not so fast. The city's apparatus committee and its General Services Department had the body and compartments from that 2002 rescue placed on the cab and chassis of a new, 2022 Seagrave, according to Facebook posts.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
baltimorebrew.com

Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel County Fari

Join Capital Gold WNAV's Dan O'Neil at the Anne Arundel County Fair on Saturday, September 17th from 10am until 7pm. Listen starting Monday, September 12th to win a family four pack of tickets to the Anne Arundel County Fair!
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
titantime.org

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WOODBINE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Towson senior citizen

—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson man. Francis Fairbanks, 90, is 5’9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen in the Towson area wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, green pants, and brown shoes. Fairbanks is believed...
TOWSON, MD
VISTA.Today

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Baltimore

How to flush your home water system if you're no longer under a Boil Water Advisory

BALTIMORE -- A precautionary Boil Water Advisory was lifted Wednesday for parts of Baltimore and Baltimore County after E. coli contamination was detected in West Baltimore water samples over the weekend.Now, residents in those areas are asked to flush the remaining water from their homes and take a few other steps, just to be sure. The Baltimore Department of Public Works said residents should take these steps after the lifting of a Boil Water Advisory: Run all cold water taps for 15 minutesIf you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold waterBegin with the lowest faucet in your home or...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.

One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash involving FedEx truck snarls White Marsh traffic

WHITE MARSH, MD—A crash involving a FedEx truck snarled traffic in White Marsh on Thursday evening. At around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle crossed over the center line along Philadelphia Road between Joppa Road and Cowenton Avenue and struck the delivery vehicle. One eastbound lane was blocked for about an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
The Avenue News

The Avenue News

Essex, MD
532
Followers
216
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Essex and the surrounding markets since 1974

 https://www.avenuenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy