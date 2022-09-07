Read full article on original website
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Debuts: Road-Legal Track Toy With Canopy And Audi Power
Following numerous spy shots, KTM is introducing the X-Bow GT-XR to serve as a road-going equivalent of its GT2 racer. Developed with a Batmobile-worthy canopy, the track-focused machine with a license plate is touted as being the "most uncompromising super sports car for the street." The low-slung coupe is the culmination of the X-Bow history, which started all the way back in 2008. Its backbone is represented by a full carbon fiber monocoque.
2024 BMW M5 Shows Front Bumper In New Spy Photos
BMW is currently testing different prototypes of the overhauled 5 Series family around Europe including at least a few M5 trial vehicles making evaluations around the Old continent. Our professional photographers have already caught some of them on the road and today we have a new batch of spy photos, showing a fully camouflaged test car revealing some new design details.
2024 VW Tiguan Spied With Production Body For The First Time
The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted before, but this is the first time we're seeing the compact crossover carrying around its own body. We're getting the impression of a larger vehicle compared to the current standard model, so we might be looking at the long-wheelbase Allspace version. It's unclear whether the next-gen vehicle will retain the two size options or the peeps from Wolfsburg will merge them into a single model.
Mercedes Vito Facelift Spied Hiding EQV-Inspired Fascia
Mercedes-Benz is advancing with the development of its refreshed light commercial vehicle lineup. After completely overhauling the Citan/T-Class duo, the Stuttgart-based automaker continues with the larger Vito and its electric EQV equivalent. We spied the latter earlier this year and now we can take an early look at its combustion-powered cousin.
2024 BMW M5 Spied With Production Headlights, Thinner Camouflage
In early June, BMW M workshop manager Hans Rahn revealed the next M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on the S68 engine. This twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is already available in the facelifted X7 and the new 7 Series, with the production-ready XM to follow before the year’s end. As a reminder the super sedan will be a PHEV, a prototype has been spotted up close with "Electrified Vehicle" stickers on its front doors and rear bumper.
Toyota Initial Settlement Over Defective Fuel Pumps Reaches $150M
Toyota Motor Corporation is a step forward toward settling the US class-action litigation tied to fuel pump recalls. According to a report by Reuters, a preliminary settlement was filed this week in federal court in Brooklyn, reaching up to $150 million. It now awaits a judge's approval. Under the settlement,...
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Exterior Design Fully Revealed
It's the dawn of Maserati's electric era as the next-generation GranTurismo will usher in the "Folgore" lineup of models without a combustion engine. In a surprisingly revealing teaser video, the electric GT is shown devoid of any camouflage to reveal a sleek yet familiar design. We can easily spot the charging port below the left taillight where the owner will juice up the battery for 100 miles in 10 minutes or 100 kilometers in five minutes.
Opus Tunes AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV To Produce Over 950 HP
Before the impossibly expensive Mercedes-AMG One, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ E Performance is the most powerful road-legal AMG. This alphanumeric soup of a four-door plug-in coupe makes electrified 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque in stock form. But unlike the complicated AMG One...
BMW Promises 30 Percent More Range With New Round Battery Cells
BMW is busy working on its next-generation electric vehicles, which will begin arriving in the middle of the decade. Part of what the automaker calls Neue Klasse (New Class) – a new platform and family of new technologies – are new batteries that are going to offer up to 30 percent more range compared to BMW’s today models. We’ll talk about the numbers in a minute but first, let’s see the company’s new battery tech.
2023 BMW M2 Teased Ahead Of October 11 Official Debut
Next month will mark the beginning of the end for BMW M's cars powered solely by combustion engines as the new M2 (G87) will be the final model from the performance division to do away with electrification. Teased extensively in recent months, the sports coupe has returned in a new official preview depicting a high-end version with M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the rear wing, center-mounted exhaust tips, and bronze 1000M wheels.
BMW X4 M Drivers Try To Navigate Obstacle Course In Third-Person View
Driving has enough challenges, even when you have both hands on the wheel and your head on a swivel. But what happens when you switch perspectives like in a video game? The driving gets even harder, which is all on full display in a new. The publication took its tech...
BMW XM Debut Allegedly Happening On September 27
The BMW XM is entering production toward the end of the year, so we know that the stand-alone M performance SUV will debut sooner rather than later. Apparently, the launch is happening this month. According to a report by the BMWBlog, unnamed sources revealed that the BMW XM's debut is...
Mercedes GLA-Class Facelift Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has a refresh in the works. The example in these photos gets a workout around the Nürburgring for some testing. As the camouflage indicates, Mercedes is not making significant changes to the revised GLA. The design revisions consist of an updated grille and new taillights. The small tweaks are allegedly because the automaker is preparing for a new generation of the little crossover riding on the MMA platform, rather than the current MFA underpinnings. It doesn't make financial sense to make a big investment into a vehicle that has bigger changes on the horizon.
Former Ferrari, McLaren Designer Quite Likes The Hyundai Vision 74
Frank Stephenson, the former McLaren and Ferrari designer, is back with a new season of his YouTube series in which he discusses the designs of new products from the automotive industry. For the first video of September of 2022, Stephenson has a little surprise for his loyal fans as he is now filming in a new virtual studio where he sits next to the car and talks about its styling features. The first model the Morocco-born designer talks about in this new arrangement is the Hyundai N Vision 74.
2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger Scat Pack Swinger Join "Last Call" Models
Up to now, Dodge has released its Last Call special edition Challenger and Charger models individually. The latest reveal includes both muscle machines, though they will be sharing one moniker. Say hello to the 2023 Charger and Challenger Scat Pack Swinger. Mopar fans will almost certainly recognize the name. The...
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
BMW And Mini To Offer Vegan Interiors From 2023
Sustainability in the automotive industry has many different faces – from zero local emissions vehicles to CO2-free production to recycled materials and much, much more. After offering its customers a number of electric vehicles and slowly moving towards production with renewable energy, BMW Group is now ready to take the next step and launch completely vegan interiors.
Jeep 4xe Day Teaser Previews Brand's Electric Future
"The future of freedom is electric." That's the closing statement in Jeep's latest teaser video for its upcoming 4xe Day, happening on September 8, 2022. That, plus music in the background that sings "Welcome to the future. This is the future now." This isn't a surprise to anyone, but yes, the imminent future of automobiles is electric.
2023 BMW M4 CSL Acceleration Test Shows Claimed Stats In Action
BMW M is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and with that milestone comes the esteem of the CSL monicker that made its debut a year after the M division's birth. And while there were four BMW M CSL prototypes that never made the cut, the third one was just unveiled this year in the form of the BMW M4 CSL. It's the fastest series-production BMW ever to lap the Nürburgring's Nordschleife circuit, taking just 7:20.2 to complete a lap. This is all thanks to the performance improvements applied by the iconic motorsports division, giving us the most hardcore M car yet.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Teaser Announces September 13 Reveal
We are only one week away from discovering the Ferrari of SUVs as the Prancing Horse took to Twitter to share a teaser image hiding the debut date in plain sight. Squint your eyes or brighten up the shadowy photo and the debut date is revealed: September 13. The high-riding model from Maranello was originally announced four years ago when the Italian marque presented its 2018-2022 roadmap. The Purosangue is now ready for prime time.
