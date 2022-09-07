Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Just Listed in Arlington
WOAH — mortgage rates just hit their highest average since 2008 — 5.89% average for the standard, 30-year fixed rate mortgage. This continued upward trend reflects the nervous sentiment about the overall trajectory of the economy, the persistent and elevated rate of inflation and simple uncertainty that comes from this.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Potential Development Near Courthouse — “A property with long-suffering residential redevelopment plans in Arlington looks poised to get a new owner, pending a proposal to increase allowable density on the site. D.C.-based The Fortis Cos. LLC is the contract buyer for 2025 Fairfax Drive, a half-acre parcel in the Radnor-Fort Myer Heights neighborhood… Currently site of a single-family home and surface parking lot, the property is clearly under-built, given its location.” [Washington Business Journal]
arlnow.com
The perfect match: Below-market financing and a new condo in Alexandria
Towngate North perfectly blends attainable luxury with convenient living by offering stylish new construction condominiums in Old Town North, Alexandria — with limited-time, below-market financing available. These one, two and three bedroom residences are designed to meet your needs, with a variety of single-level floorplans available plus dens and...
arlnow.com
Open houses in Arlington this weekend
Happy Friday everyone! It looks to be a slightly cooler weekend ahead and a perfect time to visit an open house or two. According to Homesnap, there have been 209 sales and 113 new listings in the last 4 weeks. Currently, there are 501 homes for sale with a median list price of $685,000 and a median sales price of $635,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
High-rise housing with public, urban park proposed for Tysons’ Arbor Row
With the region’s office market still in flux, the developer behind Arbor Row in central Tysons will bet on housing instead. Cityline Partners recently submitted a proposal to Fairfax County asking to swap an office building that had previously been approved for the neighborhood’s Block C2 for a residential high-rise with ground-floor retail.
ffxnow.com
McLean’s downtown redevelopment is moving slowly, but making progress
The idea behind the McLean Community Business Center (CBC) was to create an active and thriving downtown for the community. So far, a planning memo says those plans are moving along slowly. The CBC segments downtown McLean into zones: a center zone — a sort of Times Square for McLean...
alextimes.com
What Alexandria’s demographic trends say about city’s future
It’s no secret that the City of Alexandria is constantly evolving, nor that it will continue to evolve. But the ways in which this change comes about can be attributed to a variety of factors – one of which being the city’s demographic trends. According to experts, closely following these trends reveals quite a bit about what’s in store for the city’s future.
WTOP
Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington
Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the storm drain. The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. Storm drains have no...
RELATED PEOPLE
theburn.com
Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie
Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
arlnow.com
County is lassoing e-scooters, bicycles with new corrals
The Wild West of e-bikes and e-scooter parking is being tamed. Last month, Arlington County began installing 100 special street parking spaces for shared and private micro-mobility devices. And shared transportation providers such as Bird, LINK and new arrival Veo are footing the bill. Some locals have long complained that...
6 Metro stations are closing for six weeks
If you rely on Metro's Blue or Yellow lines to get around, get ready for quite the change. Starting Saturday, September 10, the transit agency will completely close all stations south of Reagan National Airport for an extensive restoration project.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
'Stop trying to make Fetch happen': DC tenants oppose new package delivery service
WASHINGTON - A new plan for package deliveries has tenants in one D.C. apartment building raising hell on social media and threatening to organize. They live at Flats 130 in the NoMa section of Northeast where residents are used to picking up packages through the building concierge service. But management plans to change that by utilizing a courier service called Fetch.
arlnow.com
A pair of major events will prompt road closures Saturday
(Updated at 3 p.m.) A pair of large events are planned for Saturday, resulting in road closures in Rosslyn and the Crystal City area. First up, the Rosslyn Jazz Fest, scheduled from 1-7 p.m. in Gateway Park, will close the following roads from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. EB Langston Boulevard, from...
NBC Washington
Metro to Start Major Blue, Yellow Line Construction: Here's What to Know
Metro riders who frequent the Blue and Yellow lines to get between Virginia and Washington, D.C., are bracing for a big round of track work that is going to change commutes for months. Six stations south of the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are set to close on Saturday, and...
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule
A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arlnow.com
Most-read Arlington stories of the week: Sept. 5-9
A gorgeous end to the workweek today is expected to give way to clouds tomorrow and rain on Sunday. Nonetheless, high temperatures in the lower 80s to mid 70s should make much of the weekend perfectly pleasant. Next week is a County Board week, likely with plenty to report. This...
Metro Will Change Names of 5 Stations on Sunday
Metro will change the name for five rail stations on signage and maps throughout the system starting Sunday. The post Metro Will Change Names of 5 Stations on Sunday appeared first on The Washington Informer.
bethesdamagazine.com
County, White Flint mall property owner reach tentative deal on reopening shortcut through property
After months of community organizing by nearby residents, Montgomery County and the owner of the property that formerly housed the White Flint Mall have reached a tentative deal to reopen a path that connects a shopping center on Nicholson Lane to Garrett Park and farther areas south. The shortcut, which...
Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
Comments / 0