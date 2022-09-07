2022 South Side Questions: What Will First Injury Report Say About Diontae Johnson’s Week One Availability?

Read full article on original website
Here's how experts pick Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals are big favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 tilt at Paycor Stadium. Sticking with that theme, most experts in charge of NFL picks every week have decided to side heavily with those Bengals. Over at NFL Pick Watch, a resounding 95 percent of the...
Steelers vs Bengals: What to expect when the Steelers are on offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the regular-season opener and everyone is anxious to see what the Steelers offense will look like without Ben Roethlisberger. Here are our predictions about what to expect when Pittsburgh has the football on Sunday. Coming out of the...
Injuries Troubling Steelers Receiving Corps
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 1 vs. Steelers
TE Mitch Wilcox (questionable) Asiasi, the waiver claim the team loves, never really looked like he had a legit shot at playing and might not have been active if healthy, anyway. As for Wilcox, he went full practice on Friday and should be good to go. Taylor is a little...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle one of their top division rivals as they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and execute a Steelers-Bengals prediction and pick. The Steelers went 9-7-1 last season before falling in the wildcard...
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
'I love what Coach Canada did with this offense:' Bill Cowher talks Steelers, QBs, and AFC North
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Bengals' week and Steelers fans surely have a fond memory of one of Hall of Fame Head Coach Bill Cowher's most infamous moments. Cowher: WHO DEY?!Team: WE DEY!Cowher: WHO DEY?!Team: WE DEY! The postgame chant came after the Steelers eliminated the Bengals in the playoffs during what became a Super Bowl run. "Ironically, that was my last game [in Cinncinnati] as the Steelers head coach, it was a win in Cincinnati, even on Sundays now with Boomer and I getting together, we had a meeting the other day and he's all hyped up about his Cincinnati Bengals, so we'll...
Steelers vs Bengals: How to watch, listen and stream
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is Week One of the regular season and the Steelers start off with a tough division battle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh is ushering in a new era after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger and can’t afford a slow start against Cincinnati. Here’s everything you need so you don’t miss a thing.
La'el Collins Ready For Bengals Debut, Face Off With Steelers Star T.J. Watt
Collins signed with Cincinnati in March and will start at right tackle on Sunday
