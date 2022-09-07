2022 South Side Questions: What Will First Injury Report Say About Diontae Johnson’s Week One Availability?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Bengals' week and Steelers fans surely have a fond memory of one of Hall of Fame Head Coach Bill Cowher's most infamous moments. Cowher: WHO DEY?!Team: WE DEY!Cowher: WHO DEY?!Team: WE DEY! The postgame chant came after the Steelers eliminated the Bengals in the playoffs during what became a Super Bowl run. "Ironically, that was my last game [in Cinncinnati] as the Steelers head coach, it was a win in Cincinnati, even on Sundays now with Boomer and I getting together, we had a meeting the other day and he's all hyped up about his Cincinnati Bengals, so we'll...

