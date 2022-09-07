ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk

Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center

Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

