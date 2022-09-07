Read full article on original website
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
Part of Pa. Turnpike’s Northeast Extension to be closed this weekend
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
OSHA program on warehouse safety aims to reduce deaths, injuries
Warehousing operation have a higher injury rate compared to other workplaces, but OSHA hopes to help fix that through a new five-year program in Pennsylvania and other nearby states. With the rapid growth of e-commerce, the warehousing industry has significantly expanded. And last week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced...
wkok.com
Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
Lancaster Farming
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk
Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
State College
Centre County Moves to High COVID-19 Community Level for First Time in 15 Weeks
Centre County is at the high community level for COVID-19 for the first time since the end of May, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s weekly update on Thursday night. It marks only the third week that Centre County has been at the highest level since the CDC...
therecord-online.com
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
Former Pa. sewer treatment plant supervisor sentenced to probation
A former supervisor with the Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority has been sentenced to a year of probation, according to a story from KDKA. James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at a treatment plant near Aspinwall, Allegheny County, the news station reported.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in State College, plus the latest on eligibility
Here’s what to know about the new COVID-19 boosters and who can receive them. Plus, where to schedule a shot in State College and across central Pennsylvania.
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
WFMZ-TV Online
New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes in Pa. takes effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can...
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center
Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
PennLive.com
