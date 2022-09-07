ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 45

Kelley Raap
3d ago

he still doesn't admit Biden won how can he even beconsidered as a candidate. to say nothing of the fact he was In Washington to overthrow the election? really people? you. ant be serious.

Allegheny
3d ago

Not to mention his attendance at an attempted coup of our Capitol. POS needs to be arrested!

Sigsafe365
3d ago

All this hate that spews continually from the Trump hating addicted adolescents of the party of blue. Same ones that haven't the mental capability of seeing, or admitting to the real disaster of their Democratic follies. This is the reason the Republicans are running people such as Doug and Oz! Thanks to all you Democrats that inadvertently helped by putting these guys into position to change the ongoing political disaster you all were part of when you voted for the present administration's destructive behavior !

New Jersey Globe

Fulop holding fundraiser for Shapiro in Pennsylvania governor’s race

Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro will be in New Jersey next Friday for a high dollar fundraiser hosted by Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. Tickets for the afternoon event in Jersey City are $5,000-per-person. The event gives Fulop an opportunity to forge an alliance with a Democrat who might...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP

PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
ELECTIONS
case.edu

PoliSci’s Justin Buchler discussed Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack

Catch up on the Fetterman vs. Oz race, Rep. Perry’s brush with the FBI and more. Erie Times-News: Justin Buchler, associate professor of political science, said he’s curious what investigators will continue to learn about evidence presented to the Jan. 6 panel about Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Within the Republican electorate, no amount of legal jeopardy will hurt him. In fact, it helps him,” Buchler said. “And in most congressional districts, including Perry’s, that means he does not really have electoral concerns.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist

Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania offering one-time pardon to people with marijuana convictions

The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania: Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31)    Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I)  The state says […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

When does early voting start in Pennsylvania for 2022 primary?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election for Senator and Governor is just weeks away and Pennsylvania voters are beginning to ask when does early voting start in Pennsylvania?. As soon as ballots are ready, Pennsylvania voters can request, receive, vote, and cast their mail-in or absentee ballot at their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

