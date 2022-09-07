Read full article on original website
4-Hers show off their hard work at fair
Months of hard work and lots of love and care was on display this year at the Sanders County Fair. Members of the Sanders County 4-H organization spent their spring and summer raising animals, from the smallest of rabbits to the largest of beef and dairy cows. Many swine were entered in this years fair. Turkeys made an appearance after being absent from the competition for many years. Also this year, a lone snake was entered by John McNamara. The Sanders County Fair’s opening day was filled with judging for Culinary Arts, Floriculture and Horticulture exhibits, and ending with the Professional...
Big crowds turn out for Cedar Creek history trip
Last weekend, the Cedar Creek Road outside of Superior might have had its first traffic jam since Adolph Lozeau spilled the beans about the gold strike that Louis Barrette, Basil Lanthier and he had up there in 1867. Some say he drank too much on a supply trip to Missoula and blabbed and others believe the cagey businessman intentionally let the news slip because his lodging house was the only reasonable place to get necessities on the way to Cedar Creek. Whatever happened, the stampede began immediately as hundreds of men poured into the area from nearby territories despite the...
Superior Schools ready to welcome back students
The 2022-23 school year is off to a great start, and we are fully staffed at Superior Public Schools. Our summer maintenance team did outstanding work getting our facilities cleaned, mended, and spiffed up for the start of school. We are excited to be back at doing the work we love…teaching our kids! Our enrollment is up as we currently have 349 students on our rolls. Change has been the developing theme as we have been getting ready for our new year. Principals Jessica Nagy and Logan Labbe, alongside counselor Byron Quinlan and Curriculum Director Beth Keyser, have done a...
Bus safety top of mind as school resumes
Around 400 students returned to schools across Mineral County in the past few weeks. But this year as bus routes resumed, Montana drivers who share these roadways could face new penalties for passing school buses illegally. In 2021, lawmakers in the Montana State Legislative session increased fines from $500 to $1,000 for reckless driving; when a driver passes a stopped school bus while its red signal is blinking. Drivers could now also face jail time for this offense. Yellow buses will also have longer and larger stop signal arms. Amy Lowry, has been driving bus for the St. Regis School District for...
Montana Shakespeare in the Park stops in Sanders County
Montana Shakespeare in the Park players performed the play "King Lear" Wednesday evening. Originally scheduled to be at the Sanders County Fairgrounds as an outdoors performance, inclement weather moved the play indoors to the Plains School gymnasium, which quickly filled to capacity. The Plains Women’s Club was instrumental in bringing the Montana Shakespeare in the Park to Plains and were presented a plaque in recognition. William Shakespeare’s "King Lear" introduces the audience to the life of King Lear, King of Britain, as he divides his kingdom between his three daughters. The play is filled with intrigue, personal ambitions, violence, deception, family...
Hot Springs man sent to prison for killing roommate
A Hot Springs man convicted of beating his roommate to death in 2020 is headed to prison. Earlier this summer a jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, 41, of deliberate homicide. He was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in the Montana State Prison, with no time suspended. Sanders County District Judge John W. Larson handed down the sentencing. McLaughlin killed his roommate, Raymond Wachlin, on Oct. 7, 2020 by blunt force trauma that caused a massive brain hemorrhage. McLaughlin called 911 after the assault and said he beat the victim after Wachlin broke through his door. He also reportedly laughed about the incident when...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
8/25/22 Wildland Fire, Thompson Peak, Forest Service responded. VIN Inspection, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Alder Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Medical Assistance Required, Sunrise Creek Road, Superior, Deputy and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Complaint, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Lost Item Found, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy responded, unable to locate. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Threat, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Civil Service, Old Milwaukee Spur, Alberton, Deputy attempted to serve civil papers, negative contact. Welfare Check, Frontage Road, Alberton, Deputy...
4-H sisters raise pigs for county fair
Hard work, dedication, a desire to learn and in the end, a sad heart. For three Plains sisters who are part of the local 4-H Club chapter, the sad heart is just a part of the process associated with raising pigs for show, and ultimately sale. Mikiah Cook, who was recently chosen as a statewide President the 4-H organization, along with her sisters Jayden and Melodie, have been working several months to raise, prepare and show their pigs at this week’s Sanders County Fair in Plains. The pigs can be raised in the window of March to August. “We were at a show...
Community Calendar
Sanders County Fair Sept. 1-4 Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Market Sale, Carnival, Music on the Midway and more! Grief Recovery Program For anyone who has lost a loved one (including a beloved pet)no matter how long ago, and is going through the grieving process. Classes every Monday night beginning Monday August 1 at 6:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church building 305 Main Ave. W. in Superior. Hosted by Pat Horn. Trout Creek Senior Center meals Tues. and Fri. Soup & Salad 5:00 pm with dinner at 6:00 pm Bingo after dinner on Friday. OPEN TO ALL AGES! West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed....
Organic veggies and flowers in full bloom on Alberton farm
Michael Davidson, owner-farmer of Crescent Ridge Farm in Alberton, is one with the soil, and his 23 acres is his testament. Over 30 different vegetables and 40 types of flowers, and then there is his hay. “We presell all our hay to friends as they come out and pick up the bales. I don’t pick a single bale anymore so I give them a massive discount. I’m not here to make money on hay. I’m here to take good care of this land,” he smiles. Originally from Seattle, Davidson was a fisheries biologist for over 10 years in Alaska working...
Paradise Water District pushes for reimbursement
The Paradise Water District is in the process of seeking legal counsel as it seeks to collect what it says are funds that were wrongly and perhaps illegally paid from their budget to help fund the then newly created Paradise Sewer Board. Having already won a major victory in the battle against the proposed sewer system for the unincorporated town, opponents, two of whom are now members of the water district, say they are hoping Sanders County will come up with funds to reimburse the Paradise Water District which they claim is invalid because the Sewer Board and the Water District...
Huckleberry Festival: Full bellies, fun times
It would not be unreasonable to think the person who wins his segment of a pie eating contest ought to say things like “I love pie”, or “I cannot get enough pie”, or even “I’m hungry”. But that did not matter to eight-year-old Christian, a contestant in the Pie Eating Contest at this past weekend’s Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek. When asked before the contest if he likes pie he emphatically replied “NO”! And when he was asked if he was hungry before the event began his answer was an equally vociferous “NO”. Bad mood or just some devious way of psyching the...
Fire near Lonepine chars nearly 7,000 acres
Wildfires around Northwest Montana continue to add smoke to area skies as blazes continue to burn from the Canadian border to the Mission Valley. The Garceau Fire 10 miles west of Polson had burned 6,724 acres acres as of Monday and was 40% contained. A local Type 3 team with 340 personnel was battling the blaze that was sparked by an electric fence. The fire has split into two fronts, with one side moving east and the other west. The fire made a push to the west Wednesday evening and crews and resources looked to construct control lines on the west side of...
Legals for August, 24 2022
Invitation for Bids The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is soliciting competitive bids from interested parties for the purchase of a stationary full body scanner system. Bids will be considered on the lowest, most responsible bid submitted and the following criteria. Purchase price Warranty Service Agreement Delivery date and Analysis and comparison with similar or related equipment. Sealed bids must be received at the Mineral County Clerk and Recorders Office PO Box 550, Superior MT 59872 (Please mark your envelope Bid enclosed) The envelope containing the bid shall be labeled "Body Scanner Bid Enclosed" Bid Opening Award will close at 5:00...
Patrick's Knob fire tower a relic of the pioneer days
Ken Richardson’s day starts at sunrise in the Patrick’s Knob fire lookout and ends at sunset. Always scanning the mountaintops and river valleys for any signs of smoke, he spends his third season at the tower sending out weather reports and answering questions from visitors that brave the bumpy, rocky and very dusty climb up to the 6,837-foot mountaintop. Most days Richardson will see only a few visitors, with no one day being busier than others. He also said that most visitors didn’t venture up to the fire lookout, where they can view the interior of the tower. Visitors are...
Resolution sets vote on local pot tax
Sanders County voters will consider a local option tax on marijuana sales in the county. The county commissioners last week approved a resolution setting the date for the vote as the Nov. 8, during the general election. A majority of Sanders County voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana sales during the 2020 election. House Bill 701 allows a marijuana excise tax via ballot initiative in Montana counties where a majority of voters approved legalization. According to the Montana Department of Revenue, the local tax is on the retail value of all marijuana and marijuana products sold at an adult-use dispensary or medical marijuana dispensary within...
Lake Mary Ronan reopens as Elmo Fire withers
Lake Mary Ronan State Park and its access road reopened to traffic Aug. 10 as crews expanded containment of the Elmo 2 Fire. The fire west of Flathead Lake showed no new growth last week, with total acres burned since the blaze began estimated at just over 21,300. During a public fire update meeting last week at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 commander John Thompson expressed hopefulness that his team would have around 90% fire containment by the week's end. “We are glad things are getting better, every day we are getting closer to containment,” explained Thompson....
Sheriff's deputies get high-tech dash cameras
It just became much tougher to be a criminal in Mineral County. “These dash cameras automatically scan license plates, run them through the system and instantly display on the laptop screen if the vehicle has been stolen. They have a 90-degree angle so when driving through a parking lot they are scanning both sides of the patrol unit. Then while driving, it catches every license plate up to 4-lanes over,” explained Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth. Toth worked with an earlier model when he was with the Seattle Police Department and was impressed then with the capabilities. “This is the...
Superior trails manager gives district update
Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
