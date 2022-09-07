ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This SC woman won an HGTV sweepstakes worth $1.2 million that includes a house. Take a look

By Patrick McCreless
The State
 3 days ago

In this era of skyrocketing home prices, what could be better than winning a beautiful dream home?

How about a new car and $100,000 too?

Leah Nadorff of Columbia can tell you.

The eighth grade science teacher recently won the HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes — a prize package valued at more than $1.2 million.

“It’s a whirlwind. Totally surreal. It’s crazy I won this,” Nadorff said in an HGTV post announcing the award.

According to HGTV, more than 104 million entries were submitted for the sweepstakes.

Nadorff won a 3,000 square-foot, waterside home in Wilmington, N.C., just a few hours away from where she currently lives with her husband and two small children. She also won a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV and $100,000 from LendingTree.

Nadorff told HGTV that she signed up for email reminders and entered almost every day for a chance to win the sweepstakes.

“I saw a post about the house on social media and loved how close it was,” Nadorff said.

HGTV Smart Home 2022 in Wilmington, NC Robert Peterson/Courtesy of HGTV

HGTV producers lured the Nadorff family to the house, telling them that they didn’t win the prize but would be given an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to tour the home. However, once they arrived, they were greeted with the news that they had won the sweepstakes.

The new house features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and is filled with furnishings and top-of-the-line smart features. The house is just steps away from the Cape Fear River.

“I love the kitchen,” Nadorff said. “I love that everything is so open, so you could be cooking and talk to people and watch TV all from one spot.”

HGTV includes a cable network that is distributed to 80 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com , that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than 1 million readers; and HGTV Home, a consumer products line, a company press release states. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., whose portfolio includes the Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and more.

#Sweepstakes
