KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
kfdi.com
City of Wichita Hosting Sept. 13th Job Fair
The City of Wichita will host a city-wide job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Workforce Alliance, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100. Residents are invited to come learn about employment opportunities with the City in a variety of departments including:. Cultural Arts. Fire.
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
KAKE TV
Decline in attendance forces Kansas high school football teams to merge
CALDWELL, Kan. (KAKE) - All over the walls of Caldwell High School's gym are signs of its nickname, the Blue Jays. However, on Friday, a different team in the gym was being celebrated, the South Sumner Outlaws. This team does have a bit of Caldwell in them, but it's also...
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
KWCH.com
Derby woman reunited with quilt found in road, 5 years after losing it
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About five years ago, Courtney Jenkins lost something she assumed she’d never see again. Until recently, the handmade quilt Jenkins’ aunt gave her when she was a newborn was resigned to being a memory for her. That was the case until quilter, Veronica Carr,...
kfdi.com
One dead in north Wichita crash
An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
Pratt Tribune
NASA scientists visit McPherson County farm on information seeking mission
MOUNDRIDGE – Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
Augusta to reconsider its ban already in place on some dog breeds
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the City of Augusta announced that it will reconsider its dog breed ban at its next meeting that is scheduled for later this month. “The City Council will begin considering a preliminary first draft of a revised animal control ordinance at their next […]
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
Kansas man dies in UTV crash with bull
KINGMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died in a UTV crash after the vehicle collided with a bull on Friday night. Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on Southeast 20th just west of 120th Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When the UTV hit a bull in the […]
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
Kansas State Fair 2022: Your guide to tickets, exhibits, concerts and more
The Kansas State Fair is back in Hutchinson from Sept. 9-18. With concerts, a carnival, competitions and more, there's fun for everyone.
kfdi.com
Woman stabbed at south Wichita park
A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
kfdi.com
Info sought in south Wichita stabbing
Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a stabbing at club in south Wichita. On August 13, a 55-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 1000 block of South Broadway. He was hospitalized with a serious injury but has since been released. Witnesses at the scene said a...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Free Paper Shred Wichita Kansas provided by the Better Business Bureau
You know you’re not supposed to just throw confidential information into the trash, right? Here is the perfect time to take all of those papers to get shredded for FREE. I wanted to let you know that Better Business Bureau will be hosting a FREE shredding event again this year on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
kfdi.com
Haysville school evacuated because of bomb threat
Students at Campus High School in Haysville were evacuated Friday morning after a written bomb threat was discovered. Students were taken to the football practice field and then they were bused to the Bethel Life Center at 3700 S. Meridian. Parents were notified that they could pick up students there.
KWCH.com
Semi trailers collide in Reno County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:05 a.m. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers in the crash, which happened at 5:50 a.m., sustained minor injuries. The highway remains closed as of just after 8 a.m. as workers clear debris and await tow trucks. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office...
No organ for man who stole Wichita's Joyland clown
The man who stole the clown from Wichita’s Joyland Park, will not be allowed to purchase the park’s organ.
