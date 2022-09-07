ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

City of Wichita Hosting Sept. 13th Job Fair

The City of Wichita will host a city-wide job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Workforce Alliance, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100. Residents are invited to come learn about employment opportunities with the City in a variety of departments including:. Cultural Arts. Fire.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
KWCH.com

Derby woman reunited with quilt found in road, 5 years after losing it

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About five years ago, Courtney Jenkins lost something she assumed she’d never see again. Until recently, the handmade quilt Jenkins’ aunt gave her when she was a newborn was resigned to being a memory for her. That was the case until quilter, Veronica Carr,...
DERBY, KS
kfdi.com

One dead in north Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#In The Navy#Trinity Academy
KSN News

Augusta to reconsider its ban already in place on some dog breeds

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the City of Augusta announced that it will reconsider its dog breed ban at its next meeting that is scheduled for later this month. “The City Council will begin considering a preliminary first draft of a revised animal control ordinance at their next […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man dies in UTV crash with bull

KINGMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died in a UTV crash after the vehicle collided with a bull on Friday night. Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on Southeast 20th just west of 120th Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When the UTV hit a bull in the […]
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
kfdi.com

Woman stabbed at south Wichita park

A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Info sought in south Wichita stabbing

Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a stabbing at club in south Wichita. On August 13, a 55-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 1000 block of South Broadway. He was hospitalized with a serious injury but has since been released. Witnesses at the scene said a...
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Free Paper Shred Wichita Kansas provided by the Better Business Bureau

You know you’re not supposed to just throw confidential information into the trash, right? Here is the perfect time to take all of those papers to get shredded for FREE. I wanted to let you know that Better Business Bureau will be hosting a FREE shredding event again this year on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Haysville school evacuated because of bomb threat

Students at Campus High School in Haysville were evacuated Friday morning after a written bomb threat was discovered. Students were taken to the football practice field and then they were bused to the Bethel Life Center at 3700 S. Meridian. Parents were notified that they could pick up students there.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

Semi trailers collide in Reno County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:05 a.m. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers in the crash, which happened at 5:50 a.m., sustained minor injuries. The highway remains closed as of just after 8 a.m. as workers clear debris and await tow trucks. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office...
RENO COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy