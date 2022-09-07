“You’re out of the list” Nate Diaz dismisses Jon Jones from GOAT conversation due to controversial steroid usage

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
MMAmania.com
Report: Dustin Poirier accepts short-notice fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, currently on standby
Dustin Poirier was willing to step in on short notice to fight Nate Diaz in UFC 279’s main event, but the promotion hasn’t called “Diamond” back. That’s because it got Diaz to accept a fight with Tony Ferguson, while matching his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin Holland.
CBS Sports
UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims
A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
Dana White reveals doctors advised Khamzat Chimaev to stop cutting weight at UFC 279: “He started locking up”
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
Watch the backstage brawl, weigh-in disaster go down on UFC 279 Embedded (Video)
Watch the backstage brawl and weigh-in disaster. Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happened at the UFC 279 backstage brawl and at the UFC 279 weigh-ins which forced an entire card upside-down. On UFC Embedded episode 5, we have a lot of questions answered in regard to the...
Dana White reacts to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance
Dana White is reacting to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. It will be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the welterweight main event this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Diaz, 37, has not...
Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz
UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage
Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
With fireworks before UFC 279, welterweight Nate Diaz is still long-shot for storybook ending
As his UFC contract ends, rebellious Nate Diaz rails at being used to help propel the name of his UFC 279 opponent.
UFC 279 'Embedded,' No. 4: Nate Diaz ready to rock 'n' roll
The popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes at UFC 279. The UFC is back with its 10th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.
mmanews.com
Rodriguez Looks To Steal All Nate Diaz’s Fans At UFC 279
UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez is looking to take a page out of Nate Diaz‘s book in order to tempt the Stockton native’s fans his way. Tonight, Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon, and he’ll do so by appearing on the pay-per-view stage for the second time in his UFC career. Aside from a controversial loss on the scorecards to Nicolas Dalby, “D-Rod” has been perfect since making his promotional debut in 2020.
UFC 279 predictions: Who's picking underdog Nate Diaz over 12-1 favorite Khamzat Chimaev?
The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base for a pay-per-view featuring a rising star against one of the sport’s most popular fighters. UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.
Dustin Poirier Throws His Name Into The Hat To Face Nate Diaz After Khamzat Chimaev Misses Weight
Dustin Poirier is never one to shy away from a fight and now he might be one to go looking for a fight. The Friday of Fight Week is often filled with excitement and sometimes drama. Today as the fighters began to step on the scale for UFC 279, the drama began to unfold. As time went on there were rumblings that Khamzat Chimaev, one of the headliners may be overweight. Those rumors turned out to be true as he stepped on the scale at 178 pounds, seven pounds over the welterweight limit. Immediately people began to wonder if the fight against Nate Diaz would be off, or if perhaps a replacement would be called in. One man who was not on the premise or even in the state decided to chime in.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz UFC 279 pre-fight press conference canceled due to safety concerns
Things took an unexpected turn at today’s (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) UFC 279 pre-fight press conference. Before the presser began, staff members began shuffling around the seating arrangements between the six Welterweight competitors before ultimately leaving things with just Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. UFC President, Dana White, came out and stated that it’s, “a s—t show” backstage and that the pairings would come out one after the other. After Holland and Rodriguez finished their batch of questions, White unhappily called things off.
