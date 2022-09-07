“Just to show something for the cameras,” Paulo Costa predicts Khamzat Chimaev’s main motive behind the UFC PI scuffle

Tony Ferguson is still focused on a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. It has been over two years since that last potential fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedovwas scheduled, but Ferguson cannot move past it. This pair of lightweight fighters have been matched together five times throughout their careers and never once made it to fight night. In MMA circles the fight is said to be cursed as every time the two are linked in a bout something goes wrong.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO