Yankees-Twins ticket policy for Wednesday’s single-admission doubleheader at Yankee Stadium after Tuesday’s rainout

When it comes to Aaron Judge and the Yankees’ talks this offseason, money talks, so talk more bucks. This negotiation is playing out more publicly than the Yankees could’ve ever imagined, even after they went public first with their initial offer minutes before Opening Day, a very smart decision in terms of changing the conversation.
The New York Yankees desperately needed a break from Josh Donaldson. Whether it was him walking out of the box on batted balls he incorrectly thought were homers, his aimless/senseless trash talk, staring at 92 MPH fastballs down the middle, or his slowly regressing defense, fans couldn’t handle him in the lineup every day anymore.
Brandon Marsh came a triple shy of the cycle and drove in two runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies
Mark Canha slugged a grand slam during an eight-run fourth inning as the New York Mets routed the host Miami
Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
The New York Rangers are starting to come into the Tri-state area in preparation for the opening of training camp on September 21. One particularly large and tough Blueshirt was in New Jersey on Thursday night. Ryan Reaves, ‘the baddest man in the NHL’ was hanging out with ‘the man’, Ric Flair of professional wrestling fame.
The New York Rangers will play 15 games this season that will not be televised by MSG Networks. Both TNT and ESPN released their slate of televised games on Wednesday with national audiences about to receive a heavy dose of Blueshirts hockey. Here’s the good news for fans in the...
The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
