Leominster, MA

spectrumnews1.com

The Saint Spyridon Grecian Festival returns to Worcester next weekend

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Saint Spyridon Grecian Festival is returning next weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The festival features Greek food and pastries, dancing and performances, as well as cathedral tours and a Greek marketplace. This year will be presiding priest Father Christopher Stamas' first...
WORCESTER, MA
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach

In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
HAMPTON, NH
Boston Magazine

Where to Find the Best Soft-Serve Ice Cream in Greater Boston

It was hard to narrow 'em down, but these scoop shops and restaurants have the sweetest, creamiest cones. If you’re generally looking for the best ice cream in Boston, we’ve got you covered here. Sometimes, though, it’s specifically soft-serve that you’re craving—the lightest, smoothest stuff you can lap off a cone or scoop out of a cup. When those hankerings hit, please turn your attention to the handful of top spots below. It was hard to narrow ’em down, but they’ve got the best soft-serve in town.
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tillie

WESTFORD — Tillie, a 1-year-old female domestic medium hair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Tillie is missing one of her legs as a result of extensive injuries and surgeries. “As far as I understand, she was hit by a car in Nashua. The women...
WESTFORD, MA
peninsulachronicle.com

Brent And Becky’s Bulbs In Gloucester Buys Neighboring Venue

GLOUCESTER – When Becky Heath, co-owner of Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, learned the venue that is home to the Flat Iron Crossroads non-profit organization was for sale, she grew concerned. It is across the street from her and her husband’s business, and the two have attended many events...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Z94

Steven Tyler Makes Surprise Appearance at ‘Aerosmith Apartment’ in Boston

Ahead of their 50th anniversary celebration concert at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance at the "Aerosmith Apartment" in the city. All five founding members of Aerosmith — Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Joey Kramer and Tom Hamilton — once lived in the building, which is located at 1325 Commonwealth Ave. in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. They allegedly recorded the legendary hit "Dream On" in the basement of the apartment in the early '70s.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Delays Start of Some Trash & Recycling Changes

Recently the Department of Public Works announced changes to trash and recycling collection in Watertown. The changes were to have taken effect soon, but some programs will be delayed. The new rules for collection of bulk items that don’t fit into trash bins, TVs & appliances, and mattresses will not...
WATERTOWN, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted

There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
HOLLIS, NH
leominsterchamp.com

CherryRoad Media to buy Leominster Champion and three sister publications

LEOMINSTER — The Leominster Champion will soon have a new owner. CherryRoad Media is buying the Champion, The Landmark in Holden, the Millbury-Sutton Chronicle and The Grafton News from Gannett, which also owns the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. The sale, which a Gannett spokesperson said will close late next...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Worcester, Springfield named among hottest real estate markets in the U.S.

Two Massachusetts communities made the top 10 list of the hottest markets in the country last month. Realtor.com’s latest report found that while last year buyers were moving away from expensive coastal cities and looking at less-expensive homes in lesser-known communities further inland, this year buyers are looking at one thing and one thing only — “are homes there a bargain?”
WORCESTER, MA

