ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

‘It’s a new course’: Once-neglected Cat Island course scheduled to reopen. Here’s when

By Karl Puckett
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

The new owner of the Cat Island golf course, closed since 2019, says a fall reopening is planned.

During the closure, the course near Beaufort managed to maintain “its bones” despite poor maintenance, according to the golf course architect who worked on the original and is now leading its restoration.

In June, Resort Development Partners, a company specializing in operations and strategic planning for resort communities, bought the Cat Island club from Cat Island Group LLC, which had previously purchased the property at public foreclosure sale and then came under fire for selling memberships without reopening the course.

The 18-hole golf course in the waterfront community on Lady’s Island had been closed since January 2019.

After months of neglect, the course had fallen into poor condition, said Tim Mervosh, a Beaufort resident who is serving as general manager for Resort Development Partners.

“It looked like a corn maze to try to get down the fairway,” Mervosh said of the condition of one of the holes that was overgrown with weeds.

Mervosh hired John LaFoy to help revitalize the golf course to the original classic George W. Cobb design, with a focus on restoring the beauty and natural ecosystem of the surrounding tidelands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fx4Bp_0hlA2sME00
Golf course architect John LaFoy pushes on newly laid sod with his foot near the ninth green on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, its bunker ready for drainage to be installed before bringing in new sand at Cat Island Golf Club on Cat Island. LaFoy was hired by Resort Development Partners — the new owners of the now private club — to renovate the course including rebuilding the greens and bunkers. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Cobb, a prolific golf course architect, had roughed out the hole locations but, in fact, it was LaFoy, who did most of the work. LaFoy, also a golf course architect and past president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, was working for Cobb at the time. He was around 40.

LaFoy, now 75, who lives in Greenville, is thrilled to be back. Usually, when golf courses are built, tweaks are made during the construction phase but LaFoy didn’t get that chance when Cat Island was built. It opened in 1985.

“I’m doing what I wish I could have done 30 years ago,” LaFoy told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet Thursday. “I look at this as a second shot.”

When he first saw the course after so many years, it was in tough shape. Greens were nothing but weeds and sand. In fact, weeds were everywhere. LaFoy was shocked — that the course was not in worse condition.

“The bones of the golf course,” LaFoy said, “were still here.”

Like an artist, LaFoy is adding his touch to the green complexes, which include the bunkers.

“It’s a new golf course,” says LaFoy, pointing to his drawings that show design changes that he says will add character.

Golfers, he adds, will appreciate being rewarded for good shots, which the new features will require.

He’s added dips and decks to the greens and more shape to the bunkers, which used to be oblong.

It’s critical work, says LaFoy, quoting C. B. Macdonald, who built the first 18-golf course in the United States and once said putting greens are to a golf course what the face is to a portrait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZMK7_0hlA2sME00
General manager Tim Mervosh listens to a reporters question on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in the clubhouse of Cat Island Club which is now owned by Resort Development Partners. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

“That’s how important they are,” LaFoy says. “So we’re working on the face of the golf course.”

New drainage systems are being installed in the bunkers. Fairways have been mowed. New sod has gone in around bunkers. Greens, which were fumigated, has new grass.

It’s a long process to restore a golf course completely, Mervosh says.

“You can’t neglect your home for three years,” says Mervosh, offering an analogy.

With its heat, salt, mold and alligators — you name it — the Lowcountry is hard on a golf course, he says.

But a soft opening of the golf course is planned in October, says Mervosh, adding he’s had to overcome not only challenges with the physical condition of the course but skepticism from golfers.

“The proof’s in the pudding,” Mervosh said. “We’re building a golf course. We’ve told everybody what we’re going to do and we’re doing it.”

The new owners are selling private memberships with a $12,500 initiation fee with monthly dues. The memberships are available to residents with homes on the course and those living off the island. The course will no longer be open to the public. Mervosh says there’s a market for a private course that’s not located in a gated community.

Cat Island is known for its variety of trees and views of the water including the three par-three holes — and two back-to-back par-three holes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsAyT_0hlA2sME00
After years of neglect, golf course architect John LaFoy has rebuilt the greens and the bunkers at Cat Island Golf Club on Cat Island. Pictured is the green of the ninth hole where shadows show the undulations of the renovated green. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

LaFoy, the golf course architect, says the course was designed as part of housing development but stands out because the homes are not as intrusive as they are on some courses.

“You don’t really get the feeling you are surrounded by houses,” LaFoy says.

LaFoy didn’t get much respect when he tried to play the course in the mid-1990s. He was in the area for a funeral. When one of his friends asked if the architect of the golf course could get a discount, LaFoy recalled with a laugh, “they said no.”

LaFoy admits that he would probably would have restored the course for free, but adds that he didn’t tell that to Mervosh, the general manager.

“Everything is starting to come together,” says LaFoy of the restoration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJGK0_0hlA2sME00
The 9th hole bunker at Cat Island. Courtesy photo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, SC
Sports
City
Greenville, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#New Course#New Grass#Golf Club#Cat Island Group Llc
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site

A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

THOMAS & HUTTON NAMES NAMED A TOP 25 WORKPLACE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Savannah, GA — Thomas & Hutton, a Southeast-based professional consulting, engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, has been named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in SC Biz News (Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine). The basis for the list is employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Best Companies Group. The two-part questionnaire and survey focus on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. T&H was honored in the large employer category. The survey included employees in T&H’s Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Greenville regions.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Barrels wash ashore Tybee Island beach early Friday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some barrels washed ashore on Tybee Island early Friday morning. According to Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager, the barrels were cleaned up by its Department of Public Works. Gillen said the island experienced very high tides last night. There were no details provided on what was inside the barrels and […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
yourislandnews.com

Future of Port Royal development project uncertain

Board denies request for variance to protect massive live oak. For the second time in recent months, a tree is at the center of efforts by Port Royal residents to squash, or at least alter, a development project. At least for the moment, those efforts appear to have been successful.
PORT ROYAL, SC
The Post and Courier

Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal

The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
CHARLESTON, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District

Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
3K+
Followers
101
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy