Florida State

Please don’t leave Florida to raise your rainbow family | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180vJx_0hlA25dE00
Pasco County schools have faced criticism over stickers like these being placed in classrooms. The district, citing a new Florida law, ordered all "safe space" stickers to be removed on Thursday. [ Times (2017) ]

Please stay in Florida

As a queer married couple, here’s why we’ll quit Florida | Column, Sept. 3

Florida needs the author of this column, Meredith Mechanik. I hope that she continues to pursue her master’s in social work at USF and become a therapist here. I hope she raises her rainbow family with love and intelligent views while standing up to the bullies. Vote the bullies out of office, and help create safe places in Florida with all of us.

Courtenay O’Connell, Palm Harbor

Careless pedestrians

Deadlier the NYC to cross a road here | Editorial, Sept. 4

Once again our state is raked over the coals without any reference material. How many were killed while crossing where they are supposed to? Or run over by cars up on the sidewalk? I spent two years walking my way around Tampa, and by using the lessons I learned as a 5-year-old about crossing the street, never came close to being hit. The solution to any problem is to address that problem, and constant ignoring of the carelessness of pedestrians is the biggest part of this.

James Jones, Tampa

Ignorance of the law

Deadlier the NYC to cross a road here | Editorial, Sept. 4

While your editorial rightfully cites road design as a key reason pedestrians die so often on our roads, ignorance of the law is another factor. Pedestrians are allowed to cross at virtually every intersection. Many people think “crosswalk” means a marked crosswalk. But according to Florida law, virtually every intersection has designated crosswalks, whether they are marked or not. And unless there are signalized crosswalks at both nearest intersections, the pedestrian may enter the crosswalk and the motorist must yield, unless it is impossible to do so. If a motorist can stop in time to allow the pedestrian to cross, he must do so even if there is no traffic signal or marked crosswalk.

Peter Wray, Treasure Island

Sir. Fries with that, sir?

Fla. National Guard could help at short-staffed prisons | Sept. 6

I read this headline and recalled the governor’s program to put unemployed veterans in classrooms, and I wondered: Is there a pattern to the governor’s thinking? Based on common sense, staff shortages in schools and prisons and any number of jobs are due to inadequate pay and or undesirable working conditions. So how does use of military and ex-military to address the underlying issue of staff shortages help out? If that’s the best solution, then will we soon see the National Guard at the window of our local fast food joint?

Greg Matthews, St. Petersburg

Comments / 66

Riverman
3d ago

Leave now! You obviously refuse to understand that the parent rights law does NOTHING to restrict your rights in Florida. Your lifestyle is your choice but provocation of that lifestyle upon other peoples children in schools was causing real problems and unnecessary strife for straight families. Teachers in elementary schools have no place in discussing sexual preference in class- if you can’t understand straight families- the majority of parents- have rights too- then move to NYC with the other crazies.

Reply(15)
72
wookie3744
3d ago

Can I be honest. Here is a simple statement take it on its own merits. If a 18 yr old is not mature enough to own a gun how is a 4 or 5 year old, mature enough to have a discussion concerning sexual orientation or gender identity.

Reply(1)
42
Pam Corwin Fellows
3d ago

I don't care where you live just don't make a big deal out of your lifestyle. we don't want to know about it. pretend you never came out of the closet.

Reply
42
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

