Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough firefighter raises total 29% in new 3-year deal

By C.T. Bowen
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Hillsborough County and the International Association of Firefighters Local 2294 reach agreement on a new three-year contract that calls for 29% wage increases through Sept. 30, 2024. Union members ratified the agreement Aug. 30. Hillsborough County commissioners are scheduled to vote on the pact Thursday.

TAMPA — Hillsborough County firefighters will receive 29% salary boosts under the terms of a new three-year contract.

The raises, both merit step increases and cost-of-living adjustments, will bring starting pay for an entry-level firefighter from $46,300 to $55,386 over the life of the contract.

The deal covers the 1,089 positions covered by the International Association of Firefighters Local 2294. Union members ratified the agreement Aug. 30 with nearly 96% voting in favor of the pact, said Tim Pearson, union president.

A similar response is expected Thursday when Hillsborough County commissioners are scheduled to vote on the agreement. The settlement is part of their consent agenda in which dozens of routine items are approved in a single vote.

“Given the difficult economic and market conditions, and following over a year of detailed negotiations, we are pleased to have come to an agreement,” County Administrator Bonnie Wise said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times.

The firefighters’ previous contract expired Sept. 30, 2021. Under the new agreement, firefighters will receive 8% in the current fiscal year that ends Sept. 30. They received a 3.5% step increase on their quarterly review date and will get an immediate 4.5% cost-of-living raise after ratification. In each of the two following fiscal years, the contract calls for 3.5% merit raises on Oct. 1 and 7% cost-of-living adjustments on April 1.

The contract runs through Sept. 30, 2024, and totals merit raises of 10.5% and cost-of-living increases of 18.5%. The first-year cost of the contract is $3.1 million above the 2021 fiscal year budget.

“We’re happy with it,” said Pearson. “We think we’re staying competitive with the other local departments. We don’t want to lose employees to other departments. We want to retain and recruit the best employees we can.”

The county contract follows on the heels of the city of Tampa reaching agreements in July with its firefighters, police officers and other unionized workers that called for 18.5% salary increases over the next three years, including 9.5% raises on Oct. 1.

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Huck is a tan-and-white male hound mix of unknown age. He is a bit shy and requires some confidence building. He enjoys playing and going for walks. He needs a special family to love and care for him. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062. Julie (Pasco)
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Man at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport recorded people in bathroom, deputies say

A Tampa man is accused of using his cell phone to record people, including an 11-year-old child, in the bathroom stalls at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested MichelFernandez Fuentes, 46, on two charges of video voyeurism in connection with the incidents. Fuentes was employed by SSP America, a food and beverage company working inside the airport, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
TAMPA, FL
Phone captioning company to cut 164 Tampa workers by November

A company that provides phone captioning services for the hearing impaired will cut more than 160 Tampa workers this fall as their jobs are replaced by automation. Captel Service Specialists, a subsidiary of Madison, Wisconsin’s Ultratec Inc., announced in July plans to lay off 104 employees in its Tampa office at 10500 University Center Drive starting Sept. 20. Last week, it informed Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity that it expects to bump that number by about 60.
TAMPA, FL
Hillsborough boosts affordable housing options

TAMPA — Hillsborough County commissioners put an emphasis Thursday on building more affordable housing for renters and home buyers. “Housing has not been our problem. We’re deluged with people building units in one of the fastest-growing places in the nation,” said Commissioner Pat Kemp. “Affordable housing is a problem for us and every place.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
