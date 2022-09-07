ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Comments / 0

wxpr.org

Wild rice forecast looks promising, despite decades-long decline

It’s the time of year when Anishinaabe people take to the lakes with canoes and rice knockers to harvest manoomin, or wild rice. After a mild summer, the forecast for the crop this year is looking good. “Rice beds, density-wise, are looking pretty good,” says Joe Graveen, who manages...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Tomahawk approves hunt for nuisance deer and bear

People in Tomahawk will be allowed to hunt bears and deer on their private property, according to a resolution passed Tuesday. There had been complaints from residents about animals causing nuisances and leaving damage. Areas that are considered city property, like parks, are considered off-limits for hunting. This goes into...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WSAW

Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

