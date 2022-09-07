Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Wild rice forecast looks promising, despite decades-long decline
It’s the time of year when Anishinaabe people take to the lakes with canoes and rice knockers to harvest manoomin, or wild rice. After a mild summer, the forecast for the crop this year is looking good. “Rice beds, density-wise, are looking pretty good,” says Joe Graveen, who manages...
WJFW-TV
Remembering the lives affected by the shootout between John Dillinger's gang and the FBI
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - The accounts of John Dillinger's attempt to hide out had large consequences for the Manitowish Waters community. The historical society continues to give tours to share the story, and nine decades later, the famous shootout at Little Bohemia Lodge holds a lasting impact on the community it hit.
Downtown Wausau developer seeks $10.8 million in taxpayer-backed incentives for former mall site project
City leaders next week will review a request for millions in public assistance to support a downtown apartment complex on part of the former Wausau Center mall site, the first of at least two major projects in the planning stages. Details released late Friday show T. Wall Enterprises, which proposes...
wxpr.org
Tomahawk approves hunt for nuisance deer and bear
People in Tomahawk will be allowed to hunt bears and deer on their private property, according to a resolution passed Tuesday. There had been complaints from residents about animals causing nuisances and leaving damage. Areas that are considered city property, like parks, are considered off-limits for hunting. This goes into...
WLUC
Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newald, Wisconsin man, that was facing charges after hitting an Iron County road worker with his pickup truck back in 2021, was found not guilty in Iron County Circuit Court. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found 57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt not guilty for a...
wxpr.org
New COVID booster, suicide prevention, and School of the Arts returns
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services approves the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Health professionals work to reduce stigma about mental health and suicide. Judge changes clerk guidance for absentee ballots. School of the Arts returns in-person to Rhinelander.
wxpr.org
Oneida County Health Department to start combined COVID & flu shot clinics
For most of the summer, Oneida County has been averaging between 9 and 15 new COVID-19 cases a day. While not high, it’s not low either. Of all those cases, three deaths of Oneida County residents have been contributed to COVID. For comparison, Oneida County was experiencing a similar...
WSAW
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
