Across the country, our editors are gearing up to eat. Some trends immediately appear in fall’s crop of anticipated restaurant openings: Chefs are still exploring the familiar comforts of Italian food, moving away from the red sauce fervor of the past year and more toward coastal Italian flourishes (two coastal spots will debut in LA; San Francisco in particular is enjoying a “cicchetti renaissance”). Vegan and plant-based dining edges into new and exciting territory, whether it’s La Semilla’s Latin take in Atlanta, Mama Dut’s Vietnamese in Portland, or the return (finally!) of Superiority Burger in NYC. And wine bars aren’t going anywhere, with no fewer than four opening this fall in Austin (including one from Momofuku alums deemed a “wine restaurant”) and one lightly horror-themed one (sure!) in Chicago.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO