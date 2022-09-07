Read full article on original website
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
Indian Biryani Recipe
Biryani: Biryani is derived from the Persian word Birian, which means 'fried before cooking' and Birinj, the Persian word for rice. While there are multiple theories about how biryani made its way to India, it is generally accepted that it originated in West Asia.
Bombay Sandwiches
Never a boring bite with this sammy. If there’s a hot sandwich involved, I’m probably on board! But, often times I rely on the old standby of a grilled cheese which can get a bit same-y. So when I saw this recipe for a Bombay sandwiches, I knew I had to try it out. And I’m so glad I did.
Just Trust Us: Here’s Where You’ll Be Eating This Fall
Across the country, our editors are gearing up to eat. Some trends immediately appear in fall’s crop of anticipated restaurant openings: Chefs are still exploring the familiar comforts of Italian food, moving away from the red sauce fervor of the past year and more toward coastal Italian flourishes (two coastal spots will debut in LA; San Francisco in particular is enjoying a “cicchetti renaissance”). Vegan and plant-based dining edges into new and exciting territory, whether it’s La Semilla’s Latin take in Atlanta, Mama Dut’s Vietnamese in Portland, or the return (finally!) of Superiority Burger in NYC. And wine bars aren’t going anywhere, with no fewer than four opening this fall in Austin (including one from Momofuku alums deemed a “wine restaurant”) and one lightly horror-themed one (sure!) in Chicago.
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
Aika Levins’ recipes for a hybrid Japanese/Middle Eastern barbecue
At home, I nearly always prefer to cook something easy, and invariably turn to the comforting Japanese flavours of my childhood. Since starting work at the Barbary in London, however, I often find myself incorporating live-fire cooking and the flavours of the Middle East and north Africa. These are the sort of dishes I make at home for an impromptu barbecue; simple food that packs a punch, but with minimal prep, so you can spend more time with your guests.
How to make Hong Kong-style egg sandwiches, according to Lucas Sin
I have vivid memories of my father waking up early and going to cha chaan tengs, or Hong Kong diners, and asking for scrambled eggs on untoasted white bread. They're beautiful: a thick, stacked layer of custardy eggs that can only be found in Hong Kong, between fluffy, gently sweet milk bread.
Tofu knots: Demystifying recipes for TikTok’s latest trend
After Bonnie Chung, cookbook author and founder of Miso Tasty, appeared on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch earlier this year to showcase a dish using tofu knots, social media was awash with requests on how to get hold of this ancient Asian ingredient. She embarked on a mission to reimagine tofu knots for a modern audience looking for nutritious, satisfying and natural ways to eat well, with more plant-based meals and less meat. And so Tofu Tasty was born. “Dried tofu has always been a reliable cupboard ingredient for me, ready to be knocked up into satisfying nutritious dishes,” says Chung....
An Upscale Yakitori Spot Shutters in Greenwich Village — and More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
A Budding Cookie Pop-Up Wants to Prove That Butter Isn’t Necessarily Better
Selah Bakery owner Rochelle Tyler makes batches of cookies in her home kitchen in Hollywood five days a week. The bakery’s modest set-up only allows for a dozen to be baked at a time, but the demand is about to increase significantly. Selah’s plant-based offerings are already available seven...
Eden Introduces Dinner Service at Its New Digs in Avondale
Dinner service debuted this week at Eden in Avondale three months after the restaurant opened for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant morphs to full service in the evening, serving more composed dishes from the kitchen team of co-owner and chief culinary officer Devon Quinn and executive chef Tim Havidic. Eden,...
Where to Find Mooncakes and Treats for Mid-Autumn Festival in Austin
The Chinese celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival — aka Chuseok in Korea and Mooncake Festival — takes place on Saturday, September 10. The occasion typically involves celebrating with mooncakes, small often-decorated cake-like desserts made with a layer of dough encasing sweet fillings. Two Austin bakeries are offering specials just for the holiday.
Pecking House, the Pop-Up With a 10,000-Person Waitlist, Spreads Its Fried Wings
Pecking House, the fried chicken pop-up that once had a waitlist just shy of 10,000 people, opens its permanent home at 244 Flatbush Avenue, on the corner of Saint Marks Avenue, on September 9. The Park Slope restaurant is the first from Eric Huang, a Taiwanese American chef who cut his teeth at Eleven Madison Park before launching the business out of his family’s restaurant in Fresh Meadows during the pandemic. “Kind of like the Bear,” he says, nodding to the hit Hulu television show with an uncanny resemblance to his own life. He’s been running the pop-up with Maya Ferrante, a former chef at the Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern, where the pair met in 2015, and one of Pecking House’s earliest customers.
16 Excellent Hidden Speakeasies in Austin
While practically every Austinite loves day-drinking on a breezy patio with a gorgeous view, something can also be said for imbibing in a dark, tucked-away corner. And in Austin, there are a bunch of bars that fit that bill. From hidden speakeasies like Firehouse Lounge — which is literally behind a bookshelf — to downstairs cocktail rooms accessible only by secret codes — like Here Nor There — even parking garage bars like Ego’s and Small Victory, there are plenty of ways to feel like a VIP even though it’s definitely no longer Prohibition.
Meet the Aerospace Mechanic Hosting the Best Oaxacan House Party in the Southland
What do Tesla and tlayudas have in common? In Riverside, quite a bit. Twenty-one years ago, aviation mechanic Efraín Toledo and his wife, Antonia Toledo, began serving Oaxacan food from their hometown of Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oaxaca, in their Riverside backyard. Around the same time, Toledo began working in the Inland Empire’s aerospace industry.
