Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10
Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
Cabarrus County Fair Returns This Week
The Cabarrus County Fair will return from September 9th through September 17th.
Charlotte’s Largest Oktoberfest Celebration Is Returning For Two Weekends This Month
‘Tis the season for all things Bavarian. This month, we’re saying prost to the return of Oktoberfest season, a time of the year where Americans sync with the Germans in celebrating steins and steins of Oktoberfest beer and other German-style beers. From Pilsner to Lagers, are you ready to see where to celebrate the biggest beer festival of the autumn season? Then head to Olde Mecklenburg Brewing, Charlotte’s favorite German-style beer garden for a celebration that spans across 2 weekends.
Mooresville business to celebrate 123rd anniversary
D.E. Turner and Company Hardware, 111 N. Main Street, Mooresville, which has been serving Mooresville since 1899, will be celebrating 123 years of serving the community with a reception on Sept. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. During the event, congratulate Jack Moore for his 76 years of working at...
6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church
Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
DENVER COMMUNITY EVENTS: Car show benefit supports veterans
DENVER – The Eastern Lincoln Historical Society is hosting its annual car show fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mundy House. The show is open to all makes and models and trophies will be awarded to the top 10 finishers. There’s a $20 entry fee and registration is from 10 a.m. to noon.
These events around Lake Norman commemorate 9/11 anniversary
A patriotic display of remembrance, a first responder tribute and an opportunity for community participation in a memorial walk are among the area’s planned events commemorating the 21st anniversary of a terrorist attack that shocked the nation. On Sept. 11, 2001, a terrorist plot that turned passenger airlines into...
Motel Soap concert to benefit Meals On Wheels Rowan
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Motel Soap, a Salisbury classic rock band, will host a Meals on Wheels Rowan Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 10th at the Meroney Theater starting at 7:00 p.m. Motel Soap and Meals on Wheels Rowan will celebrate 45 years of Meals on Wheels Rowan with...
To Kill A Mockingbird, Coming Soon To Hudson Dinner Theatre
Hudson, NC – Tickets for the Town of Hudson fall dinner theatre production of To Kill a Mockingbird go on sale Tuesday morning, September 6th. The classic show is based on the iconic. novel of the same name and was made into a movie starring Gregory Peck. The setting...
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A. Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A. Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Harris...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:. Chili’s Grill and Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 92.5. Fox and Hound, 8711 Lindholm Drive – 93 House of Taipei, 16500 Northcross Drive – 95.5. Jet’s...
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,900
THIS IS IT! This well maintained craftsman style home is ready and waiting for you! Located in the highly desirable community of Parkmont, you are only minutes from everything Mooresville and Lake Norman has to offer. This 4BR/2.5 Bath home is highlighted by an open floor plan w/ wood style flooring throughout the main living areas, SS Frigidaire Appliances in kitchen, granite countertops, sizable primary en-suite as well as an oversized private back yard that backs up to Cornelius Road Park! You are only steps away from disc golf, tennis, the dog park and amenities galore. Upstairs features 3 addt'l bedrooms and loft that provides plenty of layout options! Community offers a playground w/ sidewalks, street lights and tons of privacy- all conveniently tucked within Mooresville. Highly rated schools, restaurants, grocery store, fitness, & shops all within a few minutes drive. Come tour this wonderful home today and you will not be disappointed!
Iredell County Public Library announces September schedule
The Iredell County Public Library has a number of events planned for September where the public can learn North Carolina history, hear some poetry, or just practice their coloring skills. The events featured below are just some of the highlighted events for the next month. Registration is required for all...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
Can’t-miss attractions coming to AutoFair this weekend
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The cars may be the stars when the Charlotte AutoFair returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Thursday through Saturday, but they are far from the only attraction bringing fans to the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway. An action-packed lineup of entertainment and fun includes a chainsaw artist, seminars with automotive icons, music, Q&As and more.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
One-of-a-kind Kannapolis dog park fighting to stay alive
They believe the only way to stay open is to buy the property.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
Kannapolis Fire Department introduces Community Connect
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department encourages the public to sign up for the new Community Connect Program. This free program allows residents and business owners to share valuable information that may be needed by firefighters in the case of an emergency. The public can register their information online.
