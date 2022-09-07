Performance fans are eager to get their hands on the new 2023 Corvette Z06, which may prompt some new owners to quickly resell the sports car for hugely inflated prices, a practice commonly known as “flipping.” To discourage flipping the new C8 Corvette Z06 for profit, GM has implemented an ownership period requirement for the transfer of some warranties. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that this ownership requirement has been reduced from 12 months to 6 months.

BUYING CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO