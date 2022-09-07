ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gmauthority.com

GM’s Wuling Mini EV Cabrio Draws 100,000 Signups In 72 Hours

The first-ever Wuling Mini EV Cabrio was officially revealed last week in China and is drawing huge interest from buyers, surpassing 100,000 signups for purchase in the first 72 hours. On September 1st, the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture officially opened an unusual pre-sale period for the all-new Wuling Mini EV...
CARS
CNET

Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025

Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Reducing 2023 Corvette Z06 Ownership Requirement From 12 To 6 Months

Performance fans are eager to get their hands on the new 2023 Corvette Z06, which may prompt some new owners to quickly resell the sports car for hugely inflated prices, a practice commonly known as “flipping.” To discourage flipping the new C8 Corvette Z06 for profit, GM has implemented an ownership period requirement for the transfer of some warranties. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that this ownership requirement has been reduced from 12 months to 6 months.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Jeep Targets SUVs for EV Lineup to Compete with Tesla

Jeep plans to launch a defensive tactic in the electric vehicle market by focusing on selling SUVs. The iconic brand will be adding SUV models in 2025 although the market is already very competitive. The All-American brand said on Sept. 8 that it will start selling four new all-electric SUVs...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

BrightDrop Considering Self-Driving Delivery Vans

GM may integrate the self-driving vehicle technology it has developed with its Cruise subsidiary into future electric delivery vehicles from its fledgling BrightDrop brand. Appearing on a recent webcast hosted by investment advisory firm Evercore, BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz said “autonomy is going to play a huge role in commercial delivery,” in the future and that his company will leverage Cruise-developed tech to help its customers save money.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Canyon Sport Bar And Lighting Package No Longer Available

The 2022 GMC Canyon is the final model year for the current second-gen pickup, dropping in just before the next generation arrives for the 2023 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 GMC Canyon is no longer available to order with the optional Sport Bar and Lighting Package.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Stock Value Rises 7 Percent During Week Of September 5 – September 9, 2022

The value of GM stock was up during the week of September 5th to September 9th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $41.29 per share, representing an increase of $2.82 per share, or 7.33 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $38.47. Note that markets were closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
STOCKS
torquenews.com

Toyota's 2023 GR Supra Is Now Available With a Stick Shift Manual Transmission

The long-awaited arrival of the stick shift Toyota Supra is now here. Toyota announced today that the 2023 GR Supra available with its manual stick-shifted transmission is now ready for purchase. The manual is available on the GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and the A91-MT Edition. The starting price of a GR Supra MT is about $54,000, and the top trims top out around $65K. These prices are before added dealer fees and markups.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Edge Red Brake Calipers No Longer Available

While many other GM vehicles have faced various equipment shortages/constraints due to supply chain snags, the C8 Corvette has mostly been shielded from the backlogs and delays that are currently plaguing the automotive industry. That’s now changed, however, as the 2023 Corvette Stingray and 2023 Corvette Z06 are no longer available to order with the optional Edge Red painted brake calipers (RPO code H6N) due to a supplier constraint.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Lyriq Debuts In The Middle East

GM recently debuted the Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover for the Middle East market, announcing that the Lyriq will be the first of six new luxury all-electric vehicles set to launch in the region by 2025. The Cadillac EV will arrive in the Middle East market next year. As is also...
WORLD
gmauthority.com

GM Announces The Durant Guild Imported Vehicle Platform In China

General Motors has just announced that it will launch The Durant Guild in China, which it describes as a new lifestyle platform that will make iconic import products available in the Asian country. The automaker’s Chinese subsidiary decided to create the new platform The Durant Guild as part of the...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

New Apple iPhone 14 Features Crash Detection

Apple recently unveiled the new iPhone 14, debuting a range of changes and upgrades over the previous-generation smartphone. Highlights include a new 6.7-inch screen size and a list of camera upgrades, as well as a new crash detection feature. According to Apple, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a new...
CELL PHONES
gmauthority.com

Here’s When 2023 Corvette Z06 Production Will Start

Dealers may no longer be able to register new sold orders for the 2023 Corvette Z06, however those customers that were lucky enough to get their order in before the cutoff will be happy to learn production of the mid-engine supercar will begin in just a couple of short weeks.
CARS

