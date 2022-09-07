Read full article on original website
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Cadiz
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead.
Dortmund director relieved to have sold 'burden' Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is happy to have sold Erling Haaland, claiming that the striker became a "burden" on the club.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich - Europa League
How Arsenal could line up against Zurich in the Europa League.
Antonio Conte: Richarlison 'deserved' to be Champions League match-winner
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Richarlison for stepping up on his dream Champions League debut.
Jurgen Klopp's final year at Borussia Dortmund: What happened?
Looking back on Jurgen Klopp's final season at Borussia Dortmund in 2014/15.
Graham Potter arrives at Cobham ahead of Chelsea unveiling
Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground in Surrey ahead of his unveiling as the club's new manager.
Wilfried Nancy 'really proud' of CF Montreal after sealing MLS Cup Playoffs spot
CF Montreal became the latest team to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-2 draw at home to the Columbus Crew on Friday night. After finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and failing to make the post-season in 2021, few could have predicted Montreal's rise this time around.
MLS・
Where to watch the Premier League anywhere in the world: Complete A-Z guide
How to watch the Premier League around the world, with broadcaster information.
Jordi Alba reacts to Inter rumours & lack of minutes under Xavi
Jordi Alba reacts to rumours of interest from Inter & his limited minutes under Xavi.
Gio Queiroz joins Arsenal from Barcelona
Barcelona have confirmed that Brazilian international Gio Queiroz has departed the club to join Arsenal.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona to sue over Griezmann; Arsenal chasing Zaniolo
Friday's transfer rumours include Antoine Griezmann, Nicolo Zaniolo, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Nicolo Zaniolo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia & more.
Yui Hasegawa joins Manchester City from West Ham
Manchester City have completed the deadline day signing of Yui Hasegawa from West Ham.
Transfer rumours: Potter backs Chelsea's Gvardiol pursuit; Real Madrid consider Nkunku
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku, Bernardo Silva, Brian Brobbey and more.
Premier League and EFL yet to confirm fixture plans after death of The Queen
The Premier League and EFL will hold meetings with the Government over whether this weekend's fixtures will be postponed.
European fixtures you should watch this weekend
With all English football suspended this weekend, here are the games around Europe you should watch instead
Kirsty Hanson joins Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United
Aston Villa have confirmed the deadline day signing of Kirsty Hanson, with the winger joining on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
Phil Neville reveals expectations set on him by David Beckham as Inter Miami boss
Phil Neville revealed the high expectations set upon him as Inter Miami boss by co-owner David Beckham. The duo were long-time teammates with Manchester United and the England national team, winning Premier League and Champions League titles as well as a host of trophies. Neville, of course, is now in...
MLS・
