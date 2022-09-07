Read full article on original website
BBC
Ammanford: Murder probe after Cameron Lindley dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a 22-year-old died Carmarthenshire. Cameron Lindley was fatally injured at a home in Treforis, Ammanford at 20:50 BST on Thursday. A 19-year-old male was arrested and remains in police custody, Dyfed Powys Police said. In a statement his family described Mr Lindley as...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Police shooting of unarmed man treated as homicide
A criminal investigation is under way after the police watchdog said it would investigate the shooting of an unarmed black man as a homicide. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night. The Independent Office for Police Conduct...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Ninth arrest in murder inquiry
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The nine-year-old girl was shot by a gunman who chased another man into her home on 22 August. The suspect, from West Derby in Liverpool, is the ninth arrest in...
BBC
Man admits stabbing Bermondsey family of four but denies murder
A man has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death - but denied it was murder. Joshua Jacques, 28, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Drummonds, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill's partner Denton Burke, 68. They were found...
BBC
Dylan Holliday: Teen jailed for stabbing 16-year-old boy to death
A teenager has been jailed for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy. Dylan Holliday was knifed 13 times in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in August 2021. Jamal Waddell, 17, was convicted of manslaughter in August and was sentenced to 12 years in prison with four on licence at Coventry Crown Court on Wednesday.
BBC
Great Waldingfield: Man arrested after mother and daughter found dead
A police force has referred itself to a watchdog after a mother and daughter were found dead at a property. Suffolk Police said officers were called to an address in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield at about 09:55 BST on Thursday. A 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, who were...
BBC
Downpatrick: police officer injured during trouble
A police officer has been injured and a police car damaged during trouble in Downpatrick, County Down. Petrol bombs, masonry and bottles were thrown at officers and police vehicles by a group of up to 30 young people during the disorder in the Flying Horse Estate. The trouble began on...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BBC
Tesco worker death: Andover man jailed for 'callous' killing
A man has been jailed for the "callous" killing of a supermarket employee who was assaulted outside the Tesco where he worked. Shane Donovan, 28, attacked John Carroll at the Tesco Extra in Andover, Hampshire, on 29 July 2021, leaving him with a fatal head injury. The 62-year-old died 12...
BBC
Life sentence for Swedish teen for killing teachers with axe and knives
An 18-year-old student who killed two teachers at a Swedish secondary school in March this year has been sentenced to life in jail. Fabian Cederholm was found guilty over the attack in which he used knives and an axe. His motive is unclear. About 50 students locked themselves inside classrooms...
BBC
Daniel Hay: Criminal investigation into former gynaecologist launched
Detectives have launched a criminal investigation into medical procedures conducted by a former consultant gynaecologist. Derbyshire Police said the inquiry into Daniel Hay followed reports a number of women allegedly suffered harm under his care. The force says the "complex" investigation is in its early stages. A spokesperson said: "It...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Teen convicted of manslaughter in stab death trial
A teenager accused of killing a 16-year-old student has been found guilty of manslaughter. Justice Will-Mamah, 18, was accused of murdering Ahmednur Nuur by stabbing him in the back near Milton Keynes College on 11 February. Will-Mamah had admitted killing the teenager, but told Luton Crown Court he had acted...
BBC
CCTV appeal after woman raped in Cheltenham
CCTV images have been released by police to help identify a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape. Gloucestershire Police believe a woman in her 40's was raped off the path of the Honeybourne Line in Cheltenham, shortly before 05:00 BST on 6 August. Officers said...
