Belmont, MA

Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard

If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Primary results: Strong challenge for incumbent sheriff

“Why bother? My vote doesn’t count,” is a common refrain. Well, someone’s vote counted bigly in Ipswich yesterday when Geoff Diehl beat Chris Doughty 440-439. The two were Republican gubernatorial candidates on the Sept. 6 primary ballot. That election wasn’t decided in Ipswich, of course, and Diehl went on to win his party’s nomination with 55.6% of the votes cast.
IPSWICH, MA
Methuen, MA
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Town officials pitch pedestrian-friendly vision for Stoneham Square

During an era when citizens shared packed dirt roads with horse-and-buggies and a handful of first-generation cars, Stoneham citizens had plenty of space to roam about its historic downtown area. But with those wide multimodal dirt boulevards since converted into a sea of pavement to accommodate the exploding popularity of...
STONEHAM, MA
Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!

Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
BELMONT, MA
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
Don't put it off: Medical experts advise to get new COVID-19 booster shot

WORCESTER — Dr. Matilde Castiel delivered a direct message that it’s important to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that protects against the highly contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.  Castiel, Worcester’s commissioner of Health and Human Services, rolled up her sleeve Wednesday and got the booster approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and endorsed earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
All Flags at Boston Police Facilities will be Flown at Half-Staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to Honor Those Lost on 9/11

REMEMBRANCE: Along with State and City of Boston offices, all flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We will always remember those lost and their families and continue to honor all of our brave first responders.
BOSTON, MA

