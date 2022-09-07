Read full article on original website
Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results
Massachusetts primary election results for lieutenant governor.
wgbh.org
Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard
If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
thelocalne.ws
Primary results: Strong challenge for incumbent sheriff
“Why bother? My vote doesn’t count,” is a common refrain. Well, someone’s vote counted bigly in Ipswich yesterday when Geoff Diehl beat Chris Doughty 440-439. The two were Republican gubernatorial candidates on the Sept. 6 primary ballot. That election wasn’t decided in Ipswich, of course, and Diehl went on to win his party’s nomination with 55.6% of the votes cast.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday. Sept. 7th – Election Results – Tucker & Coppinger Win in Essex County – Driscoll Wins Lt. Gov. Race – Much More
Weather – National Weather Service – Aside from a few spot showers, most of Wednesday will feature mostly dry, cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions. Temps around 70. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll – Victory for Dem. Lt. Gov. nomination. Message from Kim Driscoll – THANK YOU. Massachusetts is...
NHPR
Candidates in N.H. 1st District GOP primary share core beliefs, but differ in tone, experience
It was a nice day for a barbeque, but the recent Granite Grill Out event hosted by Matt Mowers took place inside a function room at the American Legion post in Manchester. After the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem, Mowers, a candidate in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary, launched into his stump speech.
BC Heights
Newton Residents Call for Progress as Reconstruction of Historic House Further Delayed
Tarps only partly cover the decaying plywood and scrap metal that clutter the lot at 29 Greenwood St. Traces of what was once the Gershom Hyde House—a centuries-old historic home demolished in 2021 without the City of Newton’s approval—are hard to find at the address, where only a half-standing wooden frame remains.
belmontonian.com
First Covid, Flu Vaccination Clinic Of School Year Set For Thursday, Sept. 15
The Belmont Health Department is offering a two-fer: vaccinations and bivalent boosters for Covid-19 and the seasonal flu shot to all eligible residents, ages three and older, on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beth El Temple Center, 2 Concord Ave. Register for a vaccine appointment...
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
Boston judge says protester was ‘wrongfully arrested’ outside Mayor Wu’s home for ordinance violation
Shannon Llewellyn was arrested in late April for “willful violation” of the city ordinance, which prohibits targeted residential demonstrations between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. A judge reportedly dropped a charge against a woman last week who was the first protester to be arrested outside...
homenewshere.com
Town officials pitch pedestrian-friendly vision for Stoneham Square
During an era when citizens shared packed dirt roads with horse-and-buggies and a handful of first-generation cars, Stoneham citizens had plenty of space to roam about its historic downtown area. But with those wide multimodal dirt boulevards since converted into a sea of pavement to accommodate the exploding popularity of...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!
Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
wgbh.org
Get a COVID-19 booster with your flu shot? Local doctors warn once-a year shots may be too optimistic.
A day after White House health officials urged Americans to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot along with their flu shot, some local health practitioners warned that the federal messaging may be too optimistic. Cassandra Pierre, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, says she is readying a plan...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
natickreport.com
Natick Business Buzz: 1 South Main St. working group to meet; Outdoor Store to get spotlight; Big/Little Holiday Parties
The developer of The Block at 1 South Main St. decided after getting approval in February for his plan at the site of the 2019 fire that he wants to change things up. Among other things, he wants an additional story on the building. Natick’s Planning board is game to...
Boil water notice issued in Winthrop after E. coli found in town water
The town said it expects the issue to be resolved in a few days. Winthrop residents are being advised to boil their water before drinking it — or to drink only bottled water until further notice — due to E. coli bacteria being detected in the town’s water.
Don't put it off: Medical experts advise to get new COVID-19 booster shot
WORCESTER — Dr. Matilde Castiel delivered a direct message that it’s important to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that protects against the highly contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Castiel, Worcester’s commissioner of Health and Human Services, rolled up her sleeve Wednesday and got the booster approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and endorsed earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
bpdnews.com
All Flags at Boston Police Facilities will be Flown at Half-Staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to Honor Those Lost on 9/11
REMEMBRANCE: Along with State and City of Boston offices, all flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We will always remember those lost and their families and continue to honor all of our brave first responders.
