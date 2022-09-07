Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Freedom Cruise honoring veterans to take place Saturday
SPARTA, Mich. — The eighth annual Freedom Cruise is taking over Sparta this afternoon. The event is put on by Finish the Mission, an organization that honors and supports West Michigan veterans. Classic cars and motorcycles will arrive at the Sparta High School at noon. The honorary ceremony that...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Nonprofit hopes to expand to third location
A Rockford-based residential program plans to host a gala this month, with funds going toward the purchase of another group home. Christian independent living provider Homes Giving Hope is holding its annual fundraising gala, “Boots & Bling,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Hydrangea Blu Barn, 5716 11 Mile Road NE in Rockford.
Holy Trinity Church Alpine Community Festival returns this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Comstock Park staple is back! Holy Trinity Church's Alpine Community Festival returns this weekend, Sept. 10 to 11. For more than 50 years, the event has attracted hundreds to the family-friendly festival. Visitors can take part in raffles, with prizes including $8,000 and a...
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
WOOD
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
Free program coming to Grand Haven aims at preventing teen driving deaths
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A national effort to prepare teens to hit the roads confidently and safely is heading to West Michigan this September. The B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) national teen defensive driving program announced Wednesday it's bringing their driving sessions to Grand Haven on Sept. 24, and 25.
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
grmag.com
Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville
Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
WOOD
Get the best oncology & blood disease care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting a cancer diagnosis is something no one ever wants to go through but if you do get that diagnosis, you want to make sure you have the best possible treatment. Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offers state-of-the-art care with a personal touch to treat a wide variety of oncology, blood diseases and disorders.
‘City of the Dead’ event returning in October to Muskegon’s Evergreen Cemetery
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon community will have another chance to see the stories of prominent figures come back to life this Halloween season. The 13th annual City of the Dead event is slated to take place at Muskegon’s Evergreen Cemetery, 391 Irwin Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m.
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
Mastodon unearthed in Kent Co. a ‘pretty rare’ find
The Grand Rapids Public Museum and University of Michigan researchers have solved a little more of the mystery surrounding a set of mastodon bones unearthed near the Kent-Newaygo county line.
Founders Brewing Co. celebrates 25th anniversary on Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan based craft brewer is celebrating its 25th birthday this weekend in Grand Rapids. Founders Brewing Co. has been a staple in Grand Rapids for multiple decades now, starting as a small craft brewery and growing into the largest craft brewer in the state and one of the largest in the nation.
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
Community’s first dog park opens in northern Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Residents in a township in northern Kent County now have a dog park to call their own. Visitors and their furry friends got a first look at the dog park Thursday when it was officially opened to the public. The Wynalda Dog Park, unveiled Thursday, is...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Director of Public Safety addresses staffing shortages
Facing substantial staffing shortages, Muskegon’s new Director of Public Safety says the Lakeshore needs more firemen, and more cops. After being sworn in as Muskegon’s new Director of Police Safety last week, new Police and Fire Chief Timothy Kozal inherits departments he says that are currently understaffed. “We...
Wayland Balloonfest returns this year in honor of suicide prevention, awareness
WAYLAND, Mich. — September is suicide awareness month, and this week specifically is national suicide prevention week. Throughout the entire month, campaigns across the country work to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide. West Michigan is working hard...
Harmony Hall closing in October to continue growth in new facility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A well-known West Michigan Brewery is shutting their doors, but the owners say it's good news. Harmony Brewing Company is planning to shut down its "Hall" on Bridge Street in order to move to a new facility to keep up with growing production demand. The...
Zeeland's Fall Peddler's Market to be held on September 10
The City of Zeeland has announced the return of the Fall Peddler’s Market for 2022. The market will be held downtown on Church Street (between Main Street and Central Avenue).
