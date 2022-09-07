ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Freedom Cruise honoring veterans to take place Saturday

SPARTA, Mich. — The eighth annual Freedom Cruise is taking over Sparta this afternoon. The event is put on by Finish the Mission, an organization that honors and supports West Michigan veterans. Classic cars and motorcycles will arrive at the Sparta High School at noon. The honorary ceremony that...
SPARTA, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Nonprofit hopes to expand to third location

A Rockford-based residential program plans to host a gala this month, with funds going toward the purchase of another group home. Christian independent living provider Homes Giving Hope is holding its annual fundraising gala, “Boots & Bling,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Hydrangea Blu Barn, 5716 11 Mile Road NE in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville

Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get the best oncology & blood disease care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting a cancer diagnosis is something no one ever wants to go through but if you do get that diagnosis, you want to make sure you have the best possible treatment. Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offers state-of-the-art care with a personal touch to treat a wide variety of oncology, blood diseases and disorders.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location

A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Director of Public Safety addresses staffing shortages

Facing substantial staffing shortages, Muskegon’s new Director of Public Safety says the Lakeshore needs more firemen, and more cops. After being sworn in as Muskegon’s new Director of Police Safety last week, new Police and Fire Chief Timothy Kozal inherits departments he says that are currently understaffed. “We...
MUSKEGON, MI
