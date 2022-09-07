Read full article on original website
khn.org
Arteries, Valves Fused To Existing Heart In First Partial Transplant
The surgery was performed on a newborn with truncus arteriosus at Duke Health in North Carolina, and is said to be the world's first partial heart transplant. USA Today reports, meanwhile, that the U.S. is expected to pass 1 million solid-organ transplants Friday, with the surgery on the rise. Cardiologists...
Popculture
Publix Recall Issued
Snack lovers be warned! Publix is pulling some animal crackers from its shelves after a manufacturing oversight left customers open to a serious allergen issue. On Aug. 26, the FDA shared word that manufacturer "Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers." The affected cookies in question include the UPC 0-41415-12009-9 and the expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023. An issue with "undeclared tree nut allergen," specifically detailed as coconut, is the root of the recall.
studyfinds.org
Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
Thrillist
Salmon Is Being Recalled in 10 States Due to Possible Listeria
St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon on Friday. All told, 93 cases of the brand's product were pulled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall specifically applies to four-ounce packages of the product sold and distributed by St. James between the months of...
New Covid boosters look a lot like the old ones. Doctors worry that could lead to errors.
As updated Covid booster shots roll out across the nation, many experts are raising an eyebrow — and perhaps squinting at the label. That's because the new doses come in capped vials that look strikingly similar to the old ones. It's a design decision, experts say, that could result...
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
khn.org
CDC Says 1 In 4 Young Adults Are Seeking Mental Health Care
New data from the CDC shows that the biggest rise in adults seeking care in the last year was in the 18- to 44-year-old group. Separate reports show nearly a third of non-newborn pediatric admissions from 2016 to 2020 were linked to mental health care. Almost a quarter of all...
khn.org
Walmart, UnitedHealth Pair To Provide Preventive Care For Seniors
Value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries are one target, but reports say the team effort will also offer virtual health care to all age groups. Separate reports say UnitedHealthcare is planning on selling Affordable Care Act plans to people in Missouri and 3 other states starting 2023. Walmart and healthcare giant...
khn.org
Hospitals Divert Primary Care Patients to Health Center ‘Look-Alikes’ to Boost Finances
A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to provide primary care. Medicare and Medicaid pay these clinics, known as federally qualified health center look-alikes, significantly more than they would if the sites were owned by hospitals. Like...
aarp.org
Omicron Boosters: What to Know About the Updated COVID-19 Shots
Roughly a year and a half after their debut, the COVID-19 vaccines have received an update. The retooled shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which are formulated to better target the omicron variants that are currently circulating, have the all clear from health officials and are now available at many doctor offices, pharmacies and health clinics throughout the U.S.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Updated COVID-19 boosters target omicron variants
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Updated COVID-19 boosters target omicron variants. This episode is shared from Mayo Clinic Q&A and was recorded on August 31, 2022. Guest: Gregory A. Poland, M.D. (@drgregpoland) Host: Halena M. Gazelka, M.D. (@hmgazelkamd) The first significant change to COVID-19 vaccines since their rollout came this week as...
Patient satisfaction surveys fail to track how well hospitals treat people of color
The health care industry is obsessed with consumer satisfaction. But national patient surveys still don't get at an important question: Are hospitals delivering culturally competent care?
Animal crackers sold in 7 states hit with new recall
After a recent animal cookie recall, it’s time to pay attention to a similarly themed Animal Crackers recall. The former was due to the discovery of metal contamination. But the new animal cracker recall has a different cause. The product contains coconut, a potential allergen that is not listed in the ingredients on the label.
Omicron-specific COVID boosters are here – how you can get one
Booster shots targeting the most common strains of the COVID-19 omicron variant are arriving at pharmacies across the country this week – here's who should get one, and where.
Those seeking new omicron boosters left to fend for themselves safety-wise
New Mexicans started getting the new omicron-specific coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday but were left to figure out on their own how they will safely get the shot. The CDC and state governors around the country this year rolled back public health protections, including indoor mask mandates for essential services and business that advocates say would provide safety, freedom and autonomy to immunocompromised and medically vulnerable people.
khn.org
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Government no longer paying cost of COVID tests, treatment, leave
If you’ve managed to avoid COVID-19 so far, you may not be as lucky as you think — should you get the virus in the future. The government is handing the cost of COVID-19, from testing to treatment and time off work, back to those who would cover such costs of other illnesses: that means insurance, if you have it, complete with out-of-pocket costs. And you’ll most likely have to use your sick leave or vacation time to be off work, if you actually have vacation and sick leave.
Omicron boosters: Do I need one, and if so, when?
Updated COVID boosters are now available for anyone age 12 or older. The CDC is urging anyone who is eligible to sign up but some vaccine experts say some people might want to wait.
marketplace.org
Private equity bought a nursing home, leading to staff cuts and a decline in care
When a private equity firm acquired St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged, a nursing home in Richmond, Virginia, subsequent staffing cuts caused the quality of the facility’s care to nosedive, according to a new investigation titled “When Private Equity Takes Over a Nursing Home,” published in The New Yorker.
