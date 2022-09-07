Read full article on original website
Older Americans miss out on billions of dollars in benefits as inflation takes a toll
With prices of necessities rising dramatically, many older Americans are having trouble making ends meet. They often don't know that help is available from a variety of programs, and some sources of financial assistance are underused.
Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect
Retirees could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
New law push to try and get boomers to sell their homes to free up houses for younger families
Pensioners wanting to downsize their home will have an extra year before their payments could be affected by asset testing in a bid to free up houses for younger families. The Albanese government will on Wednesday introduce laws to enable the policy change to the lower house. The legislation will...
CDC Says 1 In 4 Young Adults Are Seeking Mental Health Care
New data from the CDC shows that the biggest rise in adults seeking care in the last year was in the 18- to 44-year-old group. Separate reports show nearly a third of non-newborn pediatric admissions from 2016 to 2020 were linked to mental health care. Almost a quarter of all...
Walmart, UnitedHealth Pair To Provide Preventive Care For Seniors
Value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries are one target, but reports say the team effort will also offer virtual health care to all age groups. Separate reports say UnitedHealthcare is planning on selling Affordable Care Act plans to people in Missouri and 3 other states starting 2023. Walmart and healthcare giant...
Hospitals Divert Primary Care Patients to Health Center ‘Look-Alikes’ to Boost Finances
A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to provide primary care. Medicare and Medicaid pay these clinics, known as federally qualified health center look-alikes, significantly more than they would if the sites were owned by hospitals. Like...
Many Preventive Medical Services Cost Patients Nothing. Will a Texas Court Decision Change That?
A federal judge’s ruling in Texas has thrown into question whether millions of insured Americans will continue to receive some preventive medical services, such as cancer screenings and drugs that protect people from HIV infection, without making a copayment. It’s the latest legal battle over the Affordable Care Act,...
Arteries, Valves Fused To Existing Heart In First Partial Transplant
The surgery was performed on a newborn with truncus arteriosus at Duke Health in North Carolina, and is said to be the world's first partial heart transplant. USA Today reports, meanwhile, that the U.S. is expected to pass 1 million solid-organ transplants Friday, with the surgery on the rise. Cardiologists...
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
