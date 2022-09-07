ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Says 1 In 4 Young Adults Are Seeking Mental Health Care

New data from the CDC shows that the biggest rise in adults seeking care in the last year was in the 18- to 44-year-old group. Separate reports show nearly a third of non-newborn pediatric admissions from 2016 to 2020 were linked to mental health care. Almost a quarter of all...
MENTAL HEALTH
Walmart, UnitedHealth Pair To Provide Preventive Care For Seniors

Value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries are one target, but reports say the team effort will also offer virtual health care to all age groups. Separate reports say UnitedHealthcare is planning on selling Affordable Care Act plans to people in Missouri and 3 other states starting 2023. Walmart and healthcare giant...
MISSOURI STATE
Hospitals Divert Primary Care Patients to Health Center ‘Look-Alikes’ to Boost Finances

A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to provide primary care. Medicare and Medicaid pay these clinics, known as federally qualified health center look-alikes, significantly more than they would if the sites were owned by hospitals. Like...
HEALTH SERVICES
Arteries, Valves Fused To Existing Heart In First Partial Transplant

The surgery was performed on a newborn with truncus arteriosus at Duke Health in North Carolina, and is said to be the world's first partial heart transplant. USA Today reports, meanwhile, that the U.S. is expected to pass 1 million solid-organ transplants Friday, with the surgery on the rise. Cardiologists...
DURHAM, NC
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care

Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
HEALTH SERVICES

