Habersham County, GA

App gets credit for rescue of NE Ga kidnaping victim

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
A Habersham County woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says a dispatcher received a person in distress call sent by the woman’s phone. Deputies found the car on Highway 15 in Clarkesville, pulled it over, and arrested kidnaping suspect Dalton Ramsey, who was booked into the Habersham County jail.

A woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says dispatcher received a person in distress call Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. The call came from a personal security app, which gives live data and GPS location to the dispatcher.

Through the app and call, deputies were told to be on the lookout for a grey car heading north on Hwy 365. Deputies spotted the car and spoke with the driver.

The sheriff’s office said the woman passenger claimed she was being held in the car against her will.

Deputies arrested the driver, identified as Dalton Ramsey, and charged him with false imprisonment.

Deputies took Ramsey to the Habersham County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office did not release which app the woman used. Channel 2 has reached out to confirm the name of the app.

