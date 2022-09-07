ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Claims that singer Darius Campbell Danesh leaked an allegedly fraudulent Rangers investment file a “distraction”, says football club

Claims that the late singer Darius Campbell Danesh leaked an allegedly fraudulent Rangers investment document have been called a “distraction” by the Scottish football club. Rangers FC is suing US businesswoman Kyle Fox over allegations that her company, KRF Capital, is using an “investor deck” document featuring the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy