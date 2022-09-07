ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges

The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name.

From the GBI…

The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.

On June 27, 2022, the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office asked the GBI to investigate suspected criminal misconduct of Baker who serves on the Walton County Board of Education. The investigation revealed that Baker had stolen more than $24,000 from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. This took place between November of 2020 to November of 2021.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

