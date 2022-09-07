ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Local planners urged to ‘think big’ in going after new state grant monies

By By JIM PHILLIPS PERRY COUNTY TRIBUNE EDITOR
 3 days ago

NEW LEXINGTON – In one of the latest gatherings focused on getting ready for an historic $500 million investment in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties, Somerset Mayor Tom Johnson spoke to a group of area leaders last week about planning for the huge influx of funds that is coming through the new Governor’s Appalachia Community Grant program, created by Ohio House Bill 377.

Johnson, who has been taking a leadership role in preparing Perry County to take maximum advantage of the program, stressed that the legislation, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine in June, represents an unprecedented and “long overdue” chance to fund significant community development in Appalachian Ohio, which he said has historically been shorted on government support.

“I’ve been mayor of Somerset for 12 years now,” Johnson told an audience during the Perry County commissioners’ weekly informal “coffee with some commissioners” event. “And I remember when I first came into that role, I didn’t have any experience in community development, and I started looking for grants and I started researching the demographics of Perry County. And my impression of the county… was that it was God’s country, that it was beautiful, that it was an amazing place to grow up and be from. But when I started looking at the statistics, there are a lot of disparities that exist in Perry County in terms of income, wealth, health outcomes. And my grandfather used to say if we had a nickel for every ton of coal that left Perry County we’d be one of the richest counties in the state – but at the time when I looked it up, we were the fifth poorest county in the state.”

When he looked at opportunities for grant funding at the state level, Johnson added, “I found that we never had received even a fraction of the amount of funds that the large cities like Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati had gotten… There’s a long history of underinvestment in our communities and in our region of the state. And this is an opportunity for us now to build on some of the great work that a lot of us are doing across the county. And finally be able to request assistance and funding that will match some of the things that we can do.” He said the grant program represents “an opportunity for us to look at, what are some of the transformative projects that in the past we would never have even aspired to be able to do, because of the cost.”

County Commissioner Ben Carpenter reinforced that idea, urging those in attendance to aim high, both when envisioning projects to be funded, and when thinking about how much funding to request.

During a visit to Somerset by Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik last month that Johnson organized, Carpenter recalled, he had a chance to talk with the state official. “I said, ‘What do you think – I mean your knee-jerk thoughts on what we’ve talked about so far for Perry County?’ And she said we need to think bigger. We thought we were thinking big, and we were like, way out of the box. We need to think big.”

He reminded those present that state officials have made clear they intend for HB 377 to fund very high-impact projects. “They want transformational projects for the community,” Carpenter emphasized. “So there’s a lot of great opportunity. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity… If we don’t bring $30 million to Perry County then I don’t think we’ve done our job.”

Johnson reported that Perry County communities have been working with the Buckeye Hills Regional Development District and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission to identify the strengths of the county that they can play to in seeking and leveraging HB 377 funding.

“Across Perry County, communities have come together and looked at, what are the assets that they need? What are the investments that each community would like to see happen?” he said. The aim, he added, is to devise an “asset-based strategy,” which focuses on “building on what you have, in what you value as a community. So we’re going through the process now of looking at what each community needs to make it a great place to live, what each community needs to make it a great place to visit.”

Johnson said some of Perry County’s existing major assets include its natural beauty and outdoor recreation potential, and its strong component of locally owned business.

“I think some of the things that we can look at as communities are outdoor recreation, the fact that if you get off the freeway at (routes) 13 and 70, you come up to the top of that hill and then you see that beautiful vista of Perry County,” he said. “And you just keep going and we’re the gateway to the Appalachian hills and we’re also the gateway to public lands. We’ve got Perry State Forest, which is a tremendous asset. We have Wayne National Forest, and we have Burr Oak. We have Buckeye Lake.”

Another strong point of Perry County, according to Johnson, is the business landscape.

“Partly why it’s so special is because of what it’s not,” he suggested. “It’s not just another endless string of… big box stores that are owned by corporations that have nothing to do with here. Perry County has one of the lowest penetrations of any county in Ohio of outside business ownership. So what’s really strong about us is our local entrepreneurs and our local people.”

Johnson went on to share a few “amazing things that a lot of you in this room have achieved and done already, and things that we can all build on together.”

These included work by David Snider, program administrator for the Perry County Soil and Water Conservation District, to help “transform the (Perry County) Gun Club as the gateway to the Perry State Forest,” including restoration of the dam there; and “some amazing things happening with transit and mobility,” such as the grant funding obtained by Cheryl Boley, director of Perry County Job & Family Services, to put electric vehicle charging stations throughout the county.

These kinds of quality-of-life improvements, Johnson suggested, will make the county a more attractive place to live, for both visitors and residents. Trails and bike paths, for example, he said, “are something that are in tremendous demand in more prosperous communities.”

Carpenter urged those in attendance to share their project ideas – the more ambitious, the better – with the county commissioners or their local governments, “to get some of these things on the books, because we’re really trying to compile them. The commissioners are not going to try to prioritize them.” So far, he suggested, while “we’ve had some villages come up with some great ideas,” people need to think in terms of more ambitious projects, bigger funding, and more collaborative projects involving both government agencies and businesses.

“We’re not thinking big enough,” he reiterated. “And they need public-private partnerships, projects that are going to transform the economy... This is where our natural areas and our outdoor recreation are key. So we need to focus on that. But we need to (realize that) if we don’t ask, we’re not going to get it.”

Email at jphillips@perrytribune.com

