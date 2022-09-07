Millcreek Elementary holds successful open house

CORNING – Principal Annette Losco and staff welcomed community and families to a successful annual Millcreek Elementary Open House event. Many families attended and were able to view their child’s classroom as well as meet the new staff members prior to the first day.

New members to our team include: Jaclyn Talbert (intervention specialist – grade 3), Brea Minnich (intervention specialist – grade 5), Laressa Price (intervention specialist), Erin Fulk (educational assistant), Amy Thompson (educational assistant) as well as Kristen Palonis (fourth grade teacher).

Families were also greeted by Sandy Greenich and Susan Chabot of Ohio University Kids on Campus. Millcreek is pleased to announce Kids on Campus clubs will be offered before and after school for students. If you would like additional information, please call (740) 721-0522. Go Falcons!

Submitted by Jessica Green, Southern Local Schools