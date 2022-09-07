Public comment period set for waste district facility designation

On June 24, 2022, the board of directors of the Coshocton Fairfield Licking Perry Solid Waste District adopted a resolution of preliminary designation which included a list of solid waste facilities that will be designated to receive municipal solid waste from the district. The resolution with list of designated facilities is posted at www.cflpswd.org and at the district office, 675 Price Road, Newark, Ohio.

Public comment period begins Sept. 15, 2022 and ends Oct. 15, 2022. The designation will not result in any change in district fees for CFLP residents or businesses that send their waste to in-district landfills. Waste hauled to any other facility will be charged a designation fee of $2 per ton following an approved application for a designation waiver. Designation is scheduled to become effective Jan. 1, 2023.