ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Public comment period set for waste district facility designation

Perry County Tribune
Perry County Tribune
 3 days ago

On June 24, 2022, the board of directors of the Coshocton Fairfield Licking Perry Solid Waste District adopted a resolution of preliminary designation which included a list of solid waste facilities that will be designated to receive municipal solid waste from the district. The resolution with list of designated facilities is posted at www.cflpswd.org and at the district office, 675 Price Road, Newark, Ohio.

Public comment period begins Sept. 15, 2022 and ends Oct. 15, 2022. The designation will not result in any change in district fees for CFLP residents or businesses that send their waste to in-district landfills. Waste hauled to any other facility will be charged a designation fee of $2 per ton following an approved application for a designation waiver. Designation is scheduled to become effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
columbusunderground.com

Cooper Stadium Proposal Lands Approval

The Columbus Development Commission voted last night to approve the latest plan to redevelop the former Cooper Stadium site. Attorney Jeff Brown gave a brief presentation on the proposal before the board voted unanimously to approve a rezoning for the 47-acre site, which is located at at 1215 W. Mound St. The project will head next to City Council.
COLUMBUS, OH
thepostathens.com

City Council: Body passes 'Pay to Stay' Ordinance

Athens City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss a “Pay to Stay” Ordinance after questions about a state code that would possibly override it. The ordinance was introduced by Councilman Ben Ziff, D-At Large, who motioned to table it after learning that Ohio House Bill 430, which was passed into law on June 1 and will go into effect on Sept. 23, could possibly preempt the ordinance.
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Coshocton, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
chaindrugreview.com

Cardinal Health announces organizational changes

DUBLIN, Ohio — Cardinal Health announced on Thursday Debbie Weitzman, current president of Pharmaceutical Distribution, will become CEO of the company’s Pharmaceutical Segment. Weitzman will replace Victor Crawford, who will be stepping down as Pharmaceutical Segment CEO effective September 19, but will remain with the company until November 13 to help with the transition. The role of president of Pharmaceutical Distribution will be eliminated.
DUBLIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Solid Waste#Cflp
Farm and Dairy

Holmes Concrete, equipment, tools, and misc.

Location: 5860 Twp. Rd. 331, Millersburg, Ohio 44654. From Berlin, Ohio, take US 62/SR 39 west approx. 1 mile to CR 201 north 2.2 miles to CR 207, west ½ mile to Twp. Rd 331 to location. Or from SR 241, in Benton, take CR 207 east 1½ miles to TR 331 to location. Signs posted. GPS coordinates: 40.585811, -81.831711.
MILLERSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mount Vernon News

Danville Auction hay sale

DANVILLE – The Danville Auction hay sale is now at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday. Below are the Aug. 27 hay sale results.
DANVILLE, OH
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
police1.com

Ohio police no longer allowed to serve overnight warrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police have revised a policy involving serving warrants during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. after the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. WSYX reported that Officer Ricky Anderson shot and critically wounded Lewis while serving warrants at an apartment involving...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
WDTN

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

SR 161 Roundabout Now Open

Following a spring and summer of detours, heavy construction and more than a few cuss words, the State Route 161 roundabout near Plain City at the Darby Station development has finally been completed and is now open to traffic. Traffic may now proceed in both directions – east and west...
PLAIN CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
Perry County Tribune

Perry County Tribune

New Lexington, OH
75
Followers
134
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Published in print each Wednesday and online at perrytribune.com, the Perry County Tribune is a mulitimedia news organization that has a notable reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting. Like many newspapers, The Perry County Tribune, which is located at 108 S. Main St., New Lexington, Ohio, since being established in 1871, has witnessed several changes in ownership - but, one thing that has always remained is the dedication of reporting fair and honest local news. The Perry County Tribune originally started in an office over Thomas Drake’s store on East Main Street in Somerset, and was then known as the Somerset Tribune. In 1873 the paper was moved to the county seat, renamed the New Lexington Tribune, and then later became the Perry County Tribune. The Perry County Tribune website, www.perrytribune.com, was launched September 2008. The Tribune was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014. The Perry County Tribune is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 108 South Main St. in New Lexington, Ohio.

 https://www.perrytribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy