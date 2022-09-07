ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OH

Three things to know

Perry County Tribune
Perry County Tribune
 3 days ago

Help build a home in Junction City. Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is looking for volunteers to help build the next home in Perry County which will begin today. The project will be on Walnut Street in Junction City and is being sponsored by the county commissioners. Learn more on page B6.

Tasty and good for you too. The Perry County Health Department and The Ohio State University Extension Office, SNAP-Education have teamed up to provide nutritious cooking classes to Perry County residents. Three series of classes are being offered in 2022. See column, page A5.

Welcome to Millcreek Elementary. Southern Local Schools report that the principal and staff at Millcreek Elementary welcomed community and families to a successful annual open house event. Many families were able to view their child’s classroom and meet new staff members. Learn more on page A6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Ladies of The Eagles Auxiliary and Christ’s Table Unveils New Machine for Community

ZANESVILLE, OH- Community is important, and the Ladies of the Eagles Auxiliary and Christ’s Table are helping in the efforts to serve the organization’s homebound clients. The Ladies Eagles Auxiliary donated four thousand dollars to Christ’s Table to buy a new machine that seals food, after their old machine broke down. The machine helps save food and money while giving people fresh meals. Executive Director of Christ’s Table Keely Warden spoke more about how this new machine helps the community.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Meet the Watsons, Local Frazeysburg Family Named GoFundMe Heroes

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio- The Watson family were named GoFundMe Heroes for battling food insecurity in their community. Jason Watson, a PE teacher, started the community funded food pantry with his family in 2016 after realizing how many of his students were relying on school lunches and going hungry. “I think we...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway – Local Nature Preserve Closing for A Week

ASHVILLE – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will close the parking lot at Stage’s Pond Nature Preserve on Friday, September 9 for repaving. The lot is expected to be closed for seven days. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Perry County, OH
Government
County
Perry County, OH
Farm and Dairy

EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Southeast Ohio
columbusunderground.com

Cooper Stadium Proposal Lands Approval

The Columbus Development Commission voted last night to approve the latest plan to redevelop the former Cooper Stadium site. Attorney Jeff Brown gave a brief presentation on the proposal before the board voted unanimously to approve a rezoning for the 47-acre site, which is located at at 1215 W. Mound St. The project will head next to City Council.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Residents documenting Johnstown ahead of Intel arrival

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — On farm land in central Ohio, Andy Humphrey is continuing to do what he said he does best, flying planes. Humphrey is the owner of Heavenbound Aviation and is a flight instructor and pilot. He said most days, he's about 800 feet in the air, getting a bird's-eye view of his hometown, Johnstown. The small city is a community of about 5,000 people.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mason, West Virginia

UPDATE: (9:18 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022) – Officials have now opened Adamsville Road. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed that the accident involved a car and a side-by-side. It is believed that the woman driving the side-by-side was killed. Her identity has not been released yet. The crash is still under investigation. UPDATE: […]
MASON, WV
Mount Vernon News

Danville Auction hay sale

DANVILLE – The Danville Auction hay sale is now at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday. Below are the Aug. 27 hay sale results.
DANVILLE, OH
police1.com

Ohio police no longer allowed to serve overnight warrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police have revised a policy involving serving warrants during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. after the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. WSYX reported that Officer Ricky Anderson shot and critically wounded Lewis while serving warrants at an apartment involving...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Structure Fire in Chillicothe Mutual Aid Requested

Ross – Three fire departments have been requested to the Western area of Chillicothe around 3:45 pm. According to early reports a local firefighter is on scene located at 3500 Polk Hollow road and asking for mutual aid from 1100 and 1500. All persons are out of the home, but they are reporting that a family K9 is still inside.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Perry County Tribune

Perry County Tribune

New Lexington, OH
74
Followers
134
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Published in print each Wednesday and online at perrytribune.com, the Perry County Tribune is a mulitimedia news organization that has a notable reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting. Like many newspapers, The Perry County Tribune, which is located at 108 S. Main St., New Lexington, Ohio, since being established in 1871, has witnessed several changes in ownership - but, one thing that has always remained is the dedication of reporting fair and honest local news. The Perry County Tribune originally started in an office over Thomas Drake’s store on East Main Street in Somerset, and was then known as the Somerset Tribune. In 1873 the paper was moved to the county seat, renamed the New Lexington Tribune, and then later became the Perry County Tribune. The Perry County Tribune website, www.perrytribune.com, was launched September 2008. The Tribune was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014. The Perry County Tribune is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 108 South Main St. in New Lexington, Ohio.

 https://www.perrytribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy