Three things to know

Help build a home in Junction City. Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is looking for volunteers to help build the next home in Perry County which will begin today. The project will be on Walnut Street in Junction City and is being sponsored by the county commissioners. Learn more on page B6.

Tasty and good for you too. The Perry County Health Department and The Ohio State University Extension Office, SNAP-Education have teamed up to provide nutritious cooking classes to Perry County residents. Three series of classes are being offered in 2022. See column, page A5.

Welcome to Millcreek Elementary. Southern Local Schools report that the principal and staff at Millcreek Elementary welcomed community and families to a successful annual open house event. Many families were able to view their child’s classroom and meet new staff members. Learn more on page A6.