Ridgeline Games, Marcus Lehto's New Studio, Will Develop Battlefield Narrative Campaign
New studio Ridgeline Games, which is led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, has been established to create a new narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe, according to a press release from Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts has also confirmed that creative director Lars Gustavsson, who's been with the franchise since...
Assassin's Creed Codename Red - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Check out the reveal trailer for one of the many new Assassin's Creed games that will live under the Assassin's Creed: Infinity umbrella. Codename Red is set in feudal Japan, a historical period frequently requested by fans. In this brief trailer, a Shinobi is seen jumping onto a pitched roof and then unsheathing their hidden blade.
Hidden Histories
Among the many discoveries you can tackle in Saints Row, Hidden Histories gives you not only Cash and XP but also insights into Santo Ileso's past. Here you'll find what Hidden Histories are, where to find them, and other rewards you get for completing each district's historical markers. Use the...
The Division Resurgence Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Enter The Division Resurgence, an intense multiplayer experience coming to mobile. You can register now for the closed beta coming this fall.
Iron Banner
The Destiny 2 Iron Banner is a week-long special event that takes place in The Crucible of Destiny 2. During this multiplayer event, players can earn tokens to turn in to Lord Saladin at the Traveler that can be redeemed for new gear. The Destiny 2 Iron Banner in Season...
Rainbow 6 Mobile Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Gameplay was shown for Rainbow 6 Mobile, a brand new free-to-play game, built from the ground up for mobile. The closed beta starts September 12th.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story Content Update
Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally arrived in early access, and this live-service game is already getting its first content update. So step into Andy's Room and meet familiar friends like Woody and Buzz, when the Toy Story content update releases in Fall 2022.
Black Adam Trailer Features the Justice Society of America and the First Look at Sabbac
The final trailer for Black Adam has been released and, alongside showcasing the power of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's DC anti-hero, it also gives us a new glimpse at the Justice Society of America and our first look at the villain Sabbac. Black Adam is set to be released in...
Gorae Torr Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Gorae Torr Shrine. This is one of the 120 Shrines in BotW. Gorae Torr Shrine is located in the northeast corner of the Eldin region. Link must first complete The Gut Check Challenge Shrine Quest...
Future Assassin’s Creed Games Will Not All Be 150-Hour RPGs
Future games in the Assassin’s Creed series will vary in length, and not all will follow the open-world RPG template that has defined the series since 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins. As part of today’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage - an action/adventure...
How to Board an Enemy Ship
In Marauders, players can essentially steal anything from one another. Players can even steal someone else's ship if they want to. This IGN guide details everything you'll need to know about boarding and stealing an enemy ship. Are you looking for something more specific? Click the links to jump ahead.
Saas Ko'sah Shrine
Location: Saas Ko'sah Shrine is located in the Docks of Hyrule Castle. To enter, go to the library, look at one of the bookshelves while Magnesis is active, then remove the fake bookshelf and make your way down. You will find an unlit large torch surrounded by smaller torches. Light the large torch to unlock the Shrine.
Magic Moments
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 9-13
The walking, talking pulled pork brisket, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor,...
Beyond the Creed Trailer - Assassin's Creed Documentary | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Beyond the Creed is an Assassin's Creed documentary that tells inside stories about the creation of the beloved series. It releases today on Ubisoft's YouTube channel.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access Review
Where other life sims can sometimes struggle to make interesting use of the characters that occupy their towns, developer Gameloft bursts onto the scene shirtless and flexing its muscles like Maui with Disney Dreamlight Valley. Even in its unfinished early access state, this is an irresistible blend of city planning from the likes of Animal Crossing with quests and a progression system more commonly seen in RPGs. All of that is wrapped inside a Disney theme with an all-star cast of adored characters that make it ridiculously hard to put down. Some tedious quests, copious bugs, and an incomplete final act mean it certainly warrants the early access label at the moment, but it’s already all too easy to lose dozens of hours in this magical simulation.
The Search for Pua
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Lies of P
Lies of P - 31 Minutes of Gameplay (Gamescom Demo Part 1) Lies of P's director plays through the hot Soulslike's huge Gamescom gameplay demo. This 31-minute video is part 1 of that gameplay. Part 2 will be published on IGN on Monday.
Marvel’s Secret Invasion Official Trailer
Marvel Studios released the first look at Secret Invasion at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) reteam for this Disney+ series adapting the Marvel Comics storyline about the Skrulls’ titular secret invasion of Earth. The cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The series launches on Disney+ in Spring 2023.
Mufasa Director Reveals the Movie That Helped Him Understand He Could Make the Lion King Prequel
Mufasa: The Lion King director and Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins has revealed that his time working on Prime Video's The Underground Railroad with ILM helped him understand that he could be the one to bring this Lion King prequel to (the circle of) life. Speaking to IGN, Jenkins shared that...
