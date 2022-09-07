ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

NJ's farmers are aging. Rutgers program looks to bring in a new generation

By Karen Yi
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46H28q_0hl9uO9d00
Lisa VanHorn, 39, holds a bunch of carrots she picked in a one-acre plot in Cream Ridge she and others are farming on this year. She was there as a participant in the RU Ready to Farm program.

The RU Ready to Farm program, housed at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station , offers people who didn't inherit family farms or those switching careers a chance to get into the farming business for the first time.

The three-year training program, which launched last year, gives students hands-on farming experience and coaching on how to start a business.

“We're seeing a real surge in interest amongst people who want to change into farming, but they're not gonna be farming the same way that other farmers have for the last generation,” Brendon Pearsall, senior program coordinator for RU Ready to Farm, said.

He said people who’ve had other careers bring the knowledge, experience and innovation from their past endeavors with them.

The participants come in with "new eyes, a fresh perspective and they're looking at the whole problem of agriculture in new and interesting ways," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Yiwb_0hl9uO9d00

Farming in the state brings in about $1 billion in annual revenue. The number of farms nationwide has decreased over the last few decades, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture . In New Jersey, the amount of farms has hovered around 9,000-10,000 since the 1980s, the data show. According to the last Census of Agriculture in 2017 , New Jersey had approximately 9,800 farms, up from the 9,000 in 2012, but the numbers have fluctuated over time.

But Bill Hlubik, director of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Middlesex County and a Rutgers professor, said the industry is facing a looming problem — an aging generation of farmers who don’t always have people to carry on their responsibilities.

“Many of our farmers in New Jersey, they either don't have a son or daughter that's there to take over and they really want somebody to take over the farm and to keep farming active,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGBpp_0hl9uO9d00

During a Saturday harvest last month, the students, who range from their late-20s to late-60s, were picking the last of the season's cucumbers, beans and kale. The program also required them to find customers for their 10-week community-supported-agriculture program, which gives clients a weekly box of farm fresh produce.

“The idea of being a farmer in New Jersey, it never clicked that it was a possibility,” 34-year-old Natasha Luccia, who works at the Port Authority and is one of the students in the program, said. “What you see is defined as a farmer, like who is the average farmer, doesn't look like me.”

Luccia said the program allowed her to find a community of people who like to nerd out about agriculture, like she does. The students text each other podcasts and memes on a WhatsApp group chat. And with the program, they’ve been able to experiment with different growing techniques and pest management strategies.

She said she’s not sure what career path she’ll follow yet, but several others in the program said they’re committed to switching their current jobs for one out in the field or getting into farming as a retirement venture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3AXq_0hl9uO9d00

“I'm more concerned about being happy and trying to live the life that I wanna live, being fulfilled. That's sort of my ultimate goal over anything else,” said Lisa VanHorn, 39, who works in tech but wants to start a brewery where she grows her own ingredients.

The program, which is funded in part by a USDA grant , is now in its second year. The students pay $400 to take online courses the first year, and the following year, a select group is allowed to farm on a plot in Cream Ridge for $800 per person. Couples who take the course together, like VanHorn and her husband, can pay $1,200 for the pair. The third year is about developing business plans.

“Many of the people that are out here now didn't necessarily have formal agricultural training at a university. So we're bringing them up to speed so that they can learn some of the basics,” Hlubik said, adding that the program relies on farmers who can share their expertise and mistakes with the new crop of future growers. “We are becoming the pipeline from the university.”

Pearsall said the program’s leaders will help their students analyze soil, understand local zoning laws and even connect with farmers looking for employees.

“If we can save beginner farmers from making two or three critical errors on their way to becoming established farmers, then you know, we'll have done our job,” he said.

Jennifer Peters, 54, of East Brunswick is a career counselor and wants to buy some land once she retires.

“The average age of farmers is close to my age, and that’s why they're trying to get younger farmers. So I do keep in mind that I have to think, ‘What I can handle and what makes sense for me at my age?’” she said.

“I really wanna, you know, improve the soil and the earth and just be outside, not at a desk, and just be doing something physical and totally different than what I'm used to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C29VZ_0hl9uO9d00

Comments / 0

Related
njurbannews.com

Murphy proposes bipartisan legislation to confront taxation of NJ residents by other states

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the State billions in foregone revenue. The proposals announced by the Governor would promote long-term fiscal stability and provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.
INCOME TAX
njurbannews.com

No bags, no carts, no groceries

Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

More N.J. students will get free school meals as Murphy signs law

New Jersey will make about 26,000 more students eligible to receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch in school under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday. The law, called the Working Class Families’ Anti-Hunger Act, expands the threshold for K-12 school meal programs in the state to include students from families in a slightly higher income bracket.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Zoning Laws#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nj#Ru Ready To Farm#Census Of Agriculture
New Jersey 101.5

Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ

We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey. Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path. With the rising cost of crab in the...
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Beach Radio

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
POLITICS
newjerseyisntboring.com

40 Awesome Places for New Jersey Apple Cider Doughnuts

Your voice has been heard! Since the last publication of our list of the best places to get New Jersey apple cider doughnuts…we got a lot of feedback on what to add!. Here is an updated collaborative list of where to find the best Apple Cider Donuts in the Garden State… be sure to bookmark this!
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

Heads up, NJ: Property tax relief applications about to start

TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: Applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
INCOME TAX
Beach Radio

These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey

We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
COLLEGES
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is surrounded by the rudest people in the country!

If you’re a resident of New Jersey and you travel, most people’s perception is that we hear in New Jersey are the rudest people in the country. We can understand how that might be the perception and while there may be some signs that this could be a reality, the state bird here in New Jersey is the middle finger, have no fear we are not the rudest people in the country.
POLITICS
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
580
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy