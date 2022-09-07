ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Jen Psaki to bring ‘passion’ for ‘debunking’ to new MSNBC show, calls backlash to Biden speech ‘bizarre’

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a preview of what to expect from her upcoming MSNBC show Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles. "First of all, my business is not rage," Psaki said, according to The Wrap. "What I hope to do is bring that passion for explaining things, debunking things, calling out BS when you see it to my next job."
POLITICS
Fox News

World leaders, politicians react to Queen Elizabeth II health concerns

World leaders and politicians are reacting Thursday to Kensington Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are "concerned" for her health. The Palace says "following further evaluation this morning," the 96-year-old's medical staff "recommended she remain under medical supervision." "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral" Castle, a...
HEALTH
Fox News

Charlie Hurt: Dems are 'maligning the country' every time they talk

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Democrats have resorted to name-calling because they don't have anything to run on Friday on "Hannity." CHARLIE HURT: Yeah, I think you’re exactly right about that and that’s exactly why you have Democrats maligning and insulting half of the country every time they talk and of course there’s nothing in the world that’s more fascist than having a president calling half of the people he works for fascist or semi-fascist. Or having the former first lady talk about how our voters in this country, her political opponents that don’t support her, are somehow a disease in the country. This is really sick language and this kind of effort to dehumanize people is what fascists do.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official

I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
POLITICS
Fox News

Eli Steele: How Biden’s Afghanistan failure and the Fallen 13’s bravery changed my views on 9/11

NORCO, Calif. – When Shana Chappell gave birth to Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui on Jan. 4, 2001, little did she know that her newborn’s first months on this earth would be the only time that America was not at war during his lifetime. On Sept. 11, 2001, America suffered her most deadly attack since Pearl Harbor. President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom and the war in Afghanistan officially began on Oct. 7, 2001. As Shana nursed her baby in the small horse town of Norco — some 60 miles east of Los Angeles — she had no way of knowing that her son, along with 12 other warriors, would lose his life 20 years later at the end of America’s brutal and tragically failed war in Afghanistan.
NORCO, CA
