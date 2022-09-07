Read full article on original website
Fox News
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
MSNBC guest says Queen Elizabeth would have a lot more 'legitimacy' if she ‘vocally’ led on racial justice
On MSNBC's "The ReidOut" Thursday, guest Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said the late Queen Elizabeth II would have more "legitimacy and credibility" if she had been more "visible against racial injustice and inequality in Britain." The Queen died Thursday at 96 years old. Several progressive media figures immediately slammed her because of...
Every time Meghan Markle talked about herself in her keynote speech to One World Summit in Manchester
Meghan Markle was accused of focusing too much on herself in a speech to the One Young World summit in Manchester last night. One royal expert said it 'felt a bit flat because it was very, very self-centred'. In the video below, MailOnline tallies how often she talked about herself...
Fox News
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
U.K.・
Jen Psaki to bring ‘passion’ for ‘debunking’ to new MSNBC show, calls backlash to Biden speech ‘bizarre’
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a preview of what to expect from her upcoming MSNBC show Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles. "First of all, my business is not rage," Psaki said, according to The Wrap. "What I hope to do is bring that passion for explaining things, debunking things, calling out BS when you see it to my next job."
Fox News
Rand Paul blasts Fauci after judge demands 'misinformation' emails: 'America should be appalled'
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci after a federal judge ordered the release of his emails sent to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and censorship. Paul claimed Fauci's "modus operandi" is to "cover up" his own activities while declaring his recommendations and edicts the only...
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
World leaders, politicians react to Queen Elizabeth II health concerns
World leaders and politicians are reacting Thursday to Kensington Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are "concerned" for her health. The Palace says "following further evaluation this morning," the 96-year-old's medical staff "recommended she remain under medical supervision." "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral" Castle, a...
Alyssa Farah Griffin says Trump resonated with working class Americans, pushes back on Sunny Hostin
"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said former president Donald Trump resonated with working class Americans during Thursday's episode and pushed back on fellow co-host Sunny Hostin, who suggested "white supremacy" and "fear of the changing color" of the country were the reason his supporters turned out. "He has a...
MSNBC host uses Queen Elizabeth's death to decry ‘horrors of colonialism,’ gets slammed by British historian
British historian Andrew Roberts clashed with MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Saturday over the anchor’s claims that while many loved Queen Elizabeth II, other people throughout the world are tired of the British monarchy and see it as a vestige of colonial oppression. Roberts blasted Velshi’s assertions as "wildly...
U.K.・
Fox News
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are cratering, and yet they want everyone to believe that the opposite is true
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Democrats are looking to push their "lame attempts" at messaging their failures because they have zero compliments to point to for the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I decided on Friday night that it's time to simplify things for everyone. You're all...
Five Russian officials arrested for proposing to remove Putin from power, charge him with treason
Russian police arrested five people who proposed officials arrest and charge Vladimir Putin with treason for his decision to launch the invasion of Ukraine, which has led to catastrophic outcomes for Russia and its interests. "The fact that several municipal deputies in St. Petersburg, Putin’s hometown, came forward accusing [him]...
Ukraine’s major counteroffensive in beginning stages, Russia has failed second campaign attempt: Gen. Milley
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley confirmed Thursday that Ukraine has officially launched a major counteroffensive on its 1,500-mile-long front lines in a move to repel Russian forces from its borders. "At the beginning of this month, on or about the first of September, Ukraine launched...
'Propaganda' of Queen as 'dedicated, elderly grandmother' 'blunts' truth of ‘racist empire': WaPo column
Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah felt as though the death of Queen Elizabeth II was the perfect opportunity to examine the alleged "ugly truths" about the monarch and British Empire. On Saturday, the day Charles III took part in formal ceremonies establishing his kingship after the death of his mother,...
North Korea threatens nuclear action if Kim Jong Un assassinated: report
North Korea has adopted a new doctrine that would see the country "automatically and immediately" use nuclear weapons in the event it felt that its Chairman Kim Jong Un had died as the result of assassination. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) adopted its new "Policy on Nuclear Forces"...
The queen and Congress: Elizabeth II addressed Capitol Hill lawmakers in 1991
"I do hope you can see me from where you are," Queen Elizabeth II deadpanned before a packed House chamber. House and Senate members had squeezed into the room to hear the queen speak before a joint meeting of Congress. They first roared with laughter at the queen’s dry wit. They then stood to give the queen a standing ovation.
Charlie Hurt: Dems are 'maligning the country' every time they talk
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Democrats have resorted to name-calling because they don't have anything to run on Friday on "Hannity." CHARLIE HURT: Yeah, I think you’re exactly right about that and that’s exactly why you have Democrats maligning and insulting half of the country every time they talk and of course there’s nothing in the world that’s more fascist than having a president calling half of the people he works for fascist or semi-fascist. Or having the former first lady talk about how our voters in this country, her political opponents that don’t support her, are somehow a disease in the country. This is really sick language and this kind of effort to dehumanize people is what fascists do.
9/11 anniversary makes it easy for veterans to remember why we were in Afghanistan
"Why does Afghanistan matter so much to you?" This is a question that comes up a lot in my interviews, most recently with a young reporter while discussing the actions of Operation Pineapple Express and other volunteer groups during the botched August 2021, evacuation of Kabul. I was floored. How...
GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official
I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
Eli Steele: How Biden’s Afghanistan failure and the Fallen 13’s bravery changed my views on 9/11
NORCO, Calif. – When Shana Chappell gave birth to Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui on Jan. 4, 2001, little did she know that her newborn’s first months on this earth would be the only time that America was not at war during his lifetime. On Sept. 11, 2001, America suffered her most deadly attack since Pearl Harbor. President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom and the war in Afghanistan officially began on Oct. 7, 2001. As Shana nursed her baby in the small horse town of Norco — some 60 miles east of Los Angeles — she had no way of knowing that her son, along with 12 other warriors, would lose his life 20 years later at the end of America’s brutal and tragically failed war in Afghanistan.
Fox News
