Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Democrats have resorted to name-calling because they don't have anything to run on Friday on "Hannity." CHARLIE HURT: Yeah, I think you’re exactly right about that and that’s exactly why you have Democrats maligning and insulting half of the country every time they talk and of course there’s nothing in the world that’s more fascist than having a president calling half of the people he works for fascist or semi-fascist. Or having the former first lady talk about how our voters in this country, her political opponents that don’t support her, are somehow a disease in the country. This is really sick language and this kind of effort to dehumanize people is what fascists do.

