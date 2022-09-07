Read full article on original website
Related
Paris Hilton Calls Aunt Kyle Richards 'So Unkind' After 'RHOBH' Dustup
During the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards was seen dismissing her sister, Kathy Hilton, as she touted her tequila line.
'Sidney' Tackles The Not-So-Comfortable Conversations About A Black Cinema Icon
It’s not about sensationalizing or even tarnishing the reputation of Sidney Poitier. Rather, the new documentary honors his humanity — every facet of it.
'Hilarious and Beautiful': Woman Backed for 'Upstaging' Bride at Wedding
"She did nothing wrong at all, you're just coming across as petty and jealous," one user commented.
Why Fans Think 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Has Split From Kody
"Sister Wives" stars Kody and Meri Brown have said they are "not a couple" despite remaining in their plural marriage.
RELATED PEOPLE
Britney Spears Changes Instagram Bio Name, Fueling Fan Speculation
The singer's recent mentions of the number 8 has fans offering up their own theories.
Anna Kendrick Opens Up About Playing—and Being—an Emotional-Abuse Survivor
"I had...seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn't really look like what was happening to me," the actress said.
Lil' Kim Denies Megan Thee Stallion Collab Disses Nicki Minaj's Son
"To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting," the rapper wrote on Instagram.
Queen Elizabeth II Remembered by Paul McCartney in Emotional Message
The legendary musician paid tribute to the late monarch with a lengthy remembrance.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
959M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0