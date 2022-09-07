ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

2022 Perry County 4-H non-livestock state fair representatives and alternatives

Perry County Tribune
Perry County Tribune
 3 days ago

Note – These are the remainder of the state fair results, the first part of which were published in the Aug. 31 issue.

*Ohio State Fair awards noted in bold/italics.

Outstanding of the Day is top 20% in the state. Clock Trophy is highest overall in the state.

HEALTH, HOME, & FAMILY LIFE BEST OF SHOW: Alyssa Kiefer, Corning Country Kids

Superhero You: Gracie Stoltz, Helping Hands

Alt: Lacie Boggess, 4-H Wild Kids

Keeping Fit Jr: Luke Thomas, Buckle Down

Alcohol & Drug Abuse: Alyssa Kiefer, Corning Country Kids

Alt: Allie Boggess, 4-H Wild Kids

Staying Healthy: Drake Taylor, Glenford Harvesters

Alt: Jacob Ardrey, Aces Up

Makeover My Space: Bethany Bailey, Champion Drive

My First Home Away From Home: Taylor Wise, Champion Drive

Self-Determined Babysitting: Gabby Shank, Glenford Harvesters *OSF CLOCK TROPHY

SHOOTING SPORTS BEST OF SHOW: Allexis Abram, Backroad Clovers

Basic Archery: Kaitlyn Heflin, Glenford Country Kids

Alt: Tristan Fulk, Helping Hands

Safe Use of Guns: Tristan Fulk, Helping Hands

Alt: Cambrie Murdock, Quality Kids

Archery Jr: Violet Syphers, Helping Hands

Alt: Paisley Syphers, Helping Hands

Archery Sr: Allexis Abram, Backroad Clovers

Crossbow Sr: Andrea Groves, Kountry Road Kidz

Alt: Johnny Groves, Kountry Road Kidz

Hunting & Wildlife Jr: Levi White, Funny Farm

Pistol Jr: Harlie Wilson, Kountry Road Kidz

Rifle Jr: Drake Taylor, Glenford Harvesters

Alt: William Kilbarger, Aces Up

2022 OHIO STATE FAIR LIVESTOCK RESULTS

OHIO STATE FAIR SPECIE: POULTRY

Zane Ortman, New Lexington FFA – 18 yo Turkey Outstanding Market Exhibitor; Recipient – OSF Governor’s Scholarship

OHIO STATE FAIR SPECIE: BEEF

Kaitlyn Mattis, Glenford Country Kids 4-H Club – Champion AOB Steer

Hoyt Gore, Madison Jr Farmers 4-H Club – 9th in 12 yo Beef Showmanship

Jordan Fitz, Sheridan FFA & Champion Drive 4-H Club – 9th in 16 yo Beef Showmanship

Makayla Vest, Sheridan FFA – 9th in 15 yo Beef Showmanship

Cathryn Swartz, Kountry Road Kidz – 1st place Shorhorn & Spring Heifer

OHIO STATE FAIR SPECIE: GOAT

Brade Wright, Aces Up – Jr. Show Results:

- 3rd in 14YO Wether Showmanship

- 4th Jr. Market Class

- 6th Jr. Market Class

- 8th Jr. Market Class

Open Show Results:

- 1st in Intermediate Open Wether Dam Showmanship

-4th Open Wether Dam Class

- 6th Open Wether Dam Class

OHIO STATE FAIR SPECIE: SWINE

Patrick George, Happy Happy Happy Hogs 4-H Club – Youth Jackpot Show Results:

- Crossbred gilt 2nd in class, Reserve Div. 3, 4th Overall

- Crossbred gilt 1st in class, 6th Place Div. 1

- Crossbred barrow 3rd in class

- 7th in 17YO Barrow Showmanship

