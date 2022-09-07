2022 Perry County 4-H non-livestock state fair representatives and alternatives
Note – These are the remainder of the state fair results, the first part of which were published in the Aug. 31 issue.
*Ohio State Fair awards noted in bold/italics.
Outstanding of the Day is top 20% in the state. Clock Trophy is highest overall in the state.
HEALTH, HOME, & FAMILY LIFE BEST OF SHOW: Alyssa Kiefer, Corning Country Kids
Superhero You: Gracie Stoltz, Helping Hands
Alt: Lacie Boggess, 4-H Wild Kids
Keeping Fit Jr: Luke Thomas, Buckle Down
Alcohol & Drug Abuse: Alyssa Kiefer, Corning Country Kids
Alt: Allie Boggess, 4-H Wild Kids
Staying Healthy: Drake Taylor, Glenford Harvesters
Alt: Jacob Ardrey, Aces Up
Makeover My Space: Bethany Bailey, Champion Drive
My First Home Away From Home: Taylor Wise, Champion Drive
Self-Determined Babysitting: Gabby Shank, Glenford Harvesters *OSF CLOCK TROPHY
SHOOTING SPORTS BEST OF SHOW: Allexis Abram, Backroad Clovers
Basic Archery: Kaitlyn Heflin, Glenford Country Kids
Alt: Tristan Fulk, Helping Hands
Safe Use of Guns: Tristan Fulk, Helping Hands
Alt: Cambrie Murdock, Quality Kids
Archery Jr: Violet Syphers, Helping Hands
Alt: Paisley Syphers, Helping Hands
Archery Sr: Allexis Abram, Backroad Clovers
Crossbow Sr: Andrea Groves, Kountry Road Kidz
Alt: Johnny Groves, Kountry Road Kidz
Hunting & Wildlife Jr: Levi White, Funny Farm
Pistol Jr: Harlie Wilson, Kountry Road Kidz
Rifle Jr: Drake Taylor, Glenford Harvesters
Alt: William Kilbarger, Aces Up
2022 OHIO STATE FAIR LIVESTOCK RESULTS
OHIO STATE FAIR SPECIE: POULTRY
Zane Ortman, New Lexington FFA – 18 yo Turkey Outstanding Market Exhibitor; Recipient – OSF Governor’s Scholarship
OHIO STATE FAIR SPECIE: BEEF
Kaitlyn Mattis, Glenford Country Kids 4-H Club – Champion AOB Steer
Hoyt Gore, Madison Jr Farmers 4-H Club – 9th in 12 yo Beef Showmanship
Jordan Fitz, Sheridan FFA & Champion Drive 4-H Club – 9th in 16 yo Beef Showmanship
Makayla Vest, Sheridan FFA – 9th in 15 yo Beef Showmanship
Cathryn Swartz, Kountry Road Kidz – 1st place Shorhorn & Spring Heifer
OHIO STATE FAIR SPECIE: GOAT
Brade Wright, Aces Up – Jr. Show Results:
- 3rd in 14YO Wether Showmanship
- 4th Jr. Market Class
- 6th Jr. Market Class
- 8th Jr. Market Class
Open Show Results:
- 1st in Intermediate Open Wether Dam Showmanship
-4th Open Wether Dam Class
- 6th Open Wether Dam Class
OHIO STATE FAIR SPECIE: SWINE
Patrick George, Happy Happy Happy Hogs 4-H Club – Youth Jackpot Show Results:
- Crossbred gilt 2nd in class, Reserve Div. 3, 4th Overall
- Crossbred gilt 1st in class, 6th Place Div. 1
- Crossbred barrow 3rd in class
- 7th in 17YO Barrow Showmanship
