Public meetings
All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Perry County Tribune should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.
Thursday, Sept. 8
• Corning Village Council 6 p.m., 110 Thresher St.
Monday, Sept. 12
• Perry County Park District Board of Park Commissioners regular meeting, 3:30 p.m., small shelter house, Crooksville Village Park, Park Drive, Crooksville.
• Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board regular September board meeting, 7 p.m., 205 N. Seventh Street, Zanesville. The meeting is open to the public.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
• LEPC meeting, 9:30 a.m., EMA office. Safe Community meeting at 9 a.m., 9-1-1 TAC at 10 a.m.
• Southern Local School District Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Junior/Senior High School Media Center.
Monday, Sept. 19
• New Lexington Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., New Lexington Middle School Media Center, 2549 Panther Drive, New Lexington.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
• Roseville Village Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., William H. Barker Community Center, 13047 Karl Brown Road.
• Glenford Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., Hoover Center.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
• Perry County District Library Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., 117 S. Jackson St., New Lexington.
Monday, Sept. 26
• Shawnee Village Council meeting, 6 p.m., Tecumseh Theater.
• Thornville Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., village office.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
• South Central Ohio Job and Family Services board meeting, 2 p.m.,30975 Industrial Park Drive, McArthur.
