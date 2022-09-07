Read full article on original website
MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now
Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
Little Falls Girl Scouts holds 5th annual Camporee
Girl Scout Unit 260- Little Falls held their 5th Annual Camporee at the East Herkimer Fish and Game Club in August. With Covid-19 restrictions eased, they were able to once again have the opportunity to camp overnight. Girl Scout Unit 262-Herkimer also joined in the fun. Over 40 girls attended between both service units.
Inspire Art & Music Festival ready to go
Pooniel Leigh Healy and Marissa Perkins go over last-minute notes for the September 11th Inspire Art & Music Festival at Rustic Ties in Dolgeville. The Inspire Art & Music Festival, which will be held on September 11, 2022, from 11 am until 7 pm, is ready to go at Rustic Ties in Dolgeville.
The Brothers Blue will hit the stage at 4 pm during the Little Falls Bluegrass Festival on Sep 17th
The Brothers Blue play at Fox Run Vineyard in the Finger Lakes Region. The Brothers Blue are the third band in the lineup for September 17, 2022, at the Little Falls Bluegrass, Brews & BBQ Festival. The group is rooted in the tradition of old-time fiddle music but has developed...
David Senior Kaye 1954 – 2022
Mr. David S. Kaye, 68, of Little Falls, NY, passed away on September 6th, 2022, at The Pines in Utica. David was born on January 10, 1954, in Little Falls, New York, the son of the late Squire S. Kaye and the late Janet Newport Kaye. He was a graduate...
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
Free Readiness to Purchase Farmland webinar
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida and Herkimer Counties, with the support of American Farmland Trust and the Regional Navigator Project, are hosting a free Readiness to Purchase Farmland educational webinar on September 22, 2022, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This webinar is for anyone who is looking to purchase...
Seneca Lake underwater exploration talks in September
FINGER LAKES — Nautical archaeologist Art Cohn will report on his continuing underwater explorations of Seneca Lake at illustrated talks in Hammondsport and Watkins Glen in late September. Cohn, an affiliated scholar of the Institute of Nautical Archaeology at Texas A&M University, is the principal investigator of the Seneca...
A Butter Farewell: The State Fair sculpture is off to greener pastures
Geddes, N.Y. — This year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is on its way to greener pastures. Literally. At 10 a.m. today, four master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension walked into the refrigerated vault in the Dairy Products Building with knives, shovels and trowels. About 60 minutes later, the 800-pound butter sculpture was spread among a dozen or so 30-gallon plastic bags and loaded it into a pickup truck.
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning September 12, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
Upon turning 80
I never thought about turning 80. Because I hadn’t. But now that I’m about to, I was asked by a friend if there was one word that could describe how I felt about becoming an octogenarian. A word? Anyone who knows me would acknowledge that there’s no way I could answer any question in a word. Well, surprise, surprise naysayers-I can. And that word is thankful.
Archaeologists to 'dig in' at Rome's Fort Bull in 2023
ROME, N.Y.—Archaeologists will be digging into history in Rome next year, thanks to a grant from the National Park Service. The Rome Historical Society, in partnership with Binghamton University’s Public Archaeology Facility, received the $71,000 grant to continue studying the site of the French and Indian War-Era Fort Bull and Fort Wood Creek.
