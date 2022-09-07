ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Otis Redding Foundation to celebrate new center’s groundbreaking with concerts

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

Otis Redding’s impact on Macon is pronounced, and the “King of Soul’s” legacy has been carried on for generations by his family.

That legacy will be further cemented soon in perhaps the most fitting way yet: the foundation of a new performance space for young musicians.

The Otis Redding Foundation presented a revised plan for their proposed Redding Center for the Arts to the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission Tuesday and will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the center this Friday. The new arts center was announced in February and will contain a recording studio, music labs and performance areas for young musicians in Macon.

“This will have our recording studio and, most importantly, an amphitheater space so that the kids can perform either indoor or outdoor,” said Karla Redding-Andrews, vice president and executive director of the Otis Redding Foundation. “I think that’s the most exciting part about the space, is the exciting amphitheater.”

The center’s groundbreaking kicks off a weekend of events celebrating Redding’s birthday that includes a concert featuring Robert Glasper, Mickey Guyton and others Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

“We’ve done this every significant birthday from my father, but this time it’s truly special having artists like Robert Glasper and Mickey Guyton,” Redding-Andrews said. “For those artists to come into our community and celebrate the legacy of Otis Redding means the world to us.”

Another concert, The Big “O” Homecoming Show, is scheduled for Sept. 10 and will feature The War and Treaty, Monophonics and others. The foundation is also premiering a new beer with Piedmont Brewery, dubbed “Mr. Pitiful’s Pilsner,” on Sept. 8 at the downtown restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbjLo_0hl9tdAD00
Graphic provided by Otis Redding Foundation Otis Redding Foundation

The design for the arts center has undergone changes recently, according to Redding-Andrews. The tweaks to the proposed two-story, 11,000 square-foot center come after P&Z members voiced concerns about the center’s modern design not matching the historic impression of the area surrounding its plot on Cotton Avenue.

Redding-Andrews said the concerns have actually helped improve the center’s design.

“I think it’s just incredible and fits right in with the auditorium, with Hotel 45, with everything that’s right here,” she said. “We were already in the process of thinking, ‘How can we make this better? How can we make this really fit in this historical space.’ So we withdrew the application to make some tweaks, some minor tweaks and changes to the building.”

Otis Redding Celebration Schedule:

Friday, September 9, 2022 - 11:00 am

Groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for The Arts

436 Cotton Avenue, Macon, GA 31201

Friday, September 9, 2022 – 7:00 pm

“An Evening of Respect”

Grand Opera House

651 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201

Saturday, September 10, 2022 – 7:00 pm

“The Big ‘O’ Homecoming”

Hargray Capitol Theatre

382 Second Street, Macon, GA 31201

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hj0Jj_0hl9tdAD00
Karla Redding-Andrews, Vice President and Executive Director of the Otis Redding Foundation. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Macon, GA
Entertainment
Macon, GA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Robert Glasper
Person
Mickey Guyton
13WMAZ

Warner Robins annual Christmas parade is coming back

MACON, Ga. — In a Warner Robins City Council meeting on Tuesday, mayor Patrick announced that the city's annual Christmas parade is heading back to its traditional site. Starting in 2019, the holiday extravaganza happened on Cohen Walker Drive and ended at Rigby's waterpark. Patrick says this year's parade...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA

Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Arts Center#Design
13WMAZ

Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community

DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there. 13WMAZ told you how one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings this week in Dublin. Many community members say they want more programs...
DUBLIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
13WMAZ

2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Travel center to come to Perry's I-75 Exit

PERRY, Ga. — Those stopping off I-75 may soon have a new place to brake. A proposal for a travel center off exit 138 in Perry details plans for a truck stop and a new fast-food restaurant. Most can agree, the city of Perry has its benefits. "Yea, it’s...
PERRY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
5K+
Followers
118
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy