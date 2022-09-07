Improper food storage: This Warner Robins restaurant fails routine health inspection

A Warner Robins restaurant failed its most recent routine health inspection in August but rebounded the next day at its required follow-up inspection with a “B.”

Curry Mantra at 4025 Watson Blvd., Suite 290, received a “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” with a score of 65 at its routine inspection Aug. 16 in part due to improper food storage, according to what was reported in the Georgia Department of Public Health online portal.

The restaurant came back Aug. 17 with a score of 88 to earn a “B” for “satisfactory compliance” at its required follow-up inspection.

At prior inspections, the restaurant scored a 77 on its routine inspection March 15 and an 87 at its follow-up March 18 and failing score of 69 at its Nov. 9 routine inspection with a perfect score of 100 at its follow-up Nov. 12. The restaurant also scored a 100 at its initial inspection Aug. 23, 2021.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores of 69 and below considered failing.

Follow-up inspections are required when a restaurant fails its routine inspection and usually take place within 10 days. Follow-up inspections also take place after a restaurant scores a “C.”

The Telegraph generally reports only the best and the worst scores.

Routine inspection

At Curry Mantra’s routine inspection Aug. 16, a health inspector found raw shell eggs stored above half-and-half as well as cabbage stored next to raw tilapia, which is against state regulations designed to prevent potential for cross contamination.

The health inspector also found several foods in a walk-in cooler above the required temperature for food safety. Those foods were not specified in the inspection report.

Also, cooked chicken and lamb inside a walk-in cooker had no date marking as required.

The restaurant also stored dry chili, cornstarch and cashews in open containers, leaving them unprotected from the potential of overhead contamination, according to the report.

The inspector also observed an employee’s open water container above the food prep table, no paper towels in the paper towel dispenser at a hand sink in the kitchen and food splatter on the walls in the kitchen.

Other Houston restaurant scores

Meanwhile, more than 60 Houston County restaurants scored “A’s” on their routine health inspections for the reporting period of Aug. 1-31 , including nearly 30 with perfect scores of 100. Just under a dozen earned “B’s” and five received a “C.”

Warner Robins restaurants scoring 100:

Cinnaholic, 810 Ga. 96, Suite 1100

Huddle House, 215 Russell Parkway

Little Light Coffee Co., 4027 Watson Blvd.

McCall’s Tastes to Remember, 1001 Watson Blvd.

Mini Dixie Donuts, 1003 Russell Parkway

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar, 1003 Russell Parkway, Unit B

My Grandma’s Empanadas, 120 South Armed Forces Blvd.

Papa John’s Pizza, 808 Russell Parkway

Steak-Out, 1001 Russell Parkway, Suite B

Waffle House, 310 Russell Parkway

Zaxby’s, 3101 Russell Parkway

Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive

Zaxby’s, 505 Booth Road

Warner Robins area restaurants scoring 100:

2 Guys & A Pie Pizzeria, 402 Ga. 247 South, Suite 2000, Bonaire

Cuban Island Cafe, 402 Ga. 247 South, Suite 300

Fried Green Tomatoes, 2806 Watson Blvd., Centerville

Larry’s Giant Subs, 789 Ga. 96, Unit 1-F, Bonaire

Papa John’s Pizza, 100 North Houston Lake Blvd., Suite H, Centerville

Starbucks inside the Krogger, 774 Ga. 96, Bonaire

Perry restaurants scoring 100:

Arby’s, 1406 Sam Nunn Blvd.

BBQ Monsters To-Go, 736 Carroll St.

Dairy Queen, 353 General Courtney Hodges Blvd.Patio 901, 901 Carroll St., Perry

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar/Perry Wingz, 322 Perry Parkway, Suite B

Papa John’s Pizza, 322 North Perry Parkway

S. Deli & Wings, 520 General Courtney Hodges Blvd.

Skipper John’s, 1210 Macon Road

Starbucks, 227 Perry Perry Parkway

Zaxby’s, 311 Perry Parkway

These food trucks also operating in Houston County earned perfect scores:

Dot Bowl

Fatz Shawn’s Soul Kitchen

Smoke Craft BBQ

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh

Here’s how the scores are graded: “A” for a score between 90 and 100 that indicates “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 and 89, considered “satisfactory compliance,” and “C” for “marginal compliance’‘ for a score between 70 and 79. A “U” for ``unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores a 69 or less.

Restaurant inspections are designed to protect public health. The Telegraph reviews inspection reports monthly.