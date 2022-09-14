I never thought about turning 80. Because I hadn’t. But now that I’m about to, I was asked by a friend if there was one word that could describe how I felt about becoming an octogenarian. A word? Anyone who knows me would acknowledge that there’s no way I could answer any question in a word. Well, surprise, surprise naysayers-I can. And that word is thankful.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO