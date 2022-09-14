ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Girl Scouts holds 5th annual Camporee

Girl Scout Unit 260- Little Falls held their 5th Annual Camporee at the East Herkimer Fish and Game Club in August. With Covid-19 restrictions eased, they were able to once again have the opportunity to camp overnight. Girl Scout Unit 262-Herkimer also joined in the fun. Over 40 girls attended between both service units.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Free Readiness to Purchase Farmland webinar

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida and Herkimer Counties, with the support of American Farmland Trust and the Regional Navigator Project, are hosting a free Readiness to Purchase Farmland educational webinar on September 22, 2022, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This webinar is for anyone who is looking to purchase...
HERKIMER, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage

The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
HAMILTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Herkimer County, NY
City
Little Falls, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Society
City
Herkimer, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Upon turning 80

I never thought about turning 80. Because I hadn’t. But now that I’m about to, I was asked by a friend if there was one word that could describe how I felt about becoming an octogenarian. A word? Anyone who knows me would acknowledge that there’s no way I could answer any question in a word. Well, surprise, surprise naysayers-I can. And that word is thankful.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Cathleen Ann (Griffin) Moon 1974 – 2022

Cathleen Ann Griffin Moon, devoted wife, adoring mother, beloved daughter, and loyal friend, passed away on September 6, 2022, in Pfafftown, NC, at the age of 47. Cathleen was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and fought her battle with grace and strength, always choosing to cherish each moment. Cathleen was...
PFAFFTOWN, NC
mylittlefalls.com

David Senior Kaye 1954 – 2022

Mr. David S. Kaye, 68, of Little Falls, NY, passed away on September 6th, 2022, at The Pines in Utica. David was born on January 10, 1954, in Little Falls, New York, the son of the late Squire S. Kaye and the late Janet Newport Kaye. He was a graduate...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Salad#Vegetables#Tuna Salad#Tropical Fruit#Charity
countryfolks.com

A heaping bathtub full of grass

A heaping bathtub full of fresh grass (around 200 pounds) is a great visual to demonstrate how much a 1,200-pound dairy cow needs to eat to produce 100% organic grass milk for Organic Valley’s CROPP Cooperative branded program. According to Silvia Abel-Caines, DVM, Ph.D., and staff ruminant nutritionist for...
BROOKFIELD, NY
WKTV

SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case. Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Big Frog 104

Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk

A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
NEWPORT, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning September 12, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Charities
mylittlefalls.com

Barbara A. Alkinburgh 1925 – 2022

Mrs. Barbara A. Alkinburgh, 97, formerly of E. Main Street, Nelliston, New York died Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Johnsville Rehab and Nursing Center. Born on August 22, 1925, in Nelliston, NY, she was the daughter of Daniel Lupo and Ruth VanAvery Lupo. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School, Class of 1942, and was a lifelong area resident.
NELLISTON, NY
WKTV

Archaeologists to 'dig in' at Rome's Fort Bull in 2023

ROME, N.Y.—Archaeologists will be digging into history in Rome next year, thanks to a grant from the National Park Service. The Rome Historical Society, in partnership with Binghamton University’s Public Archaeology Facility, received the $71,000 grant to continue studying the site of the French and Indian War-Era Fort Bull and Fort Wood Creek.
ROME, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Westernville Tornado Film Screening Set for Saturday

The recovery from this hardship brought the residents together in unimaginable ways. The Oneida County History Center will host a premier of The Westernville Tornado documentary, on Saturday, September 10th, at 2 pm. OCHC volunteer Dennis Dewey produced the film in partnership with the Westernville Historical Society. Dewey, who also...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Massive expansion ups ante at Turning Stone

Stay connected with our community. Sign up for a subscription today. Copyright © 2022 Daily Sentinel. · Privacy policy / Terms of service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy