Read full article on original website
Related
mylittlefalls.com
Little Falls Girl Scouts holds 5th annual Camporee
Girl Scout Unit 260- Little Falls held their 5th Annual Camporee at the East Herkimer Fish and Game Club in August. With Covid-19 restrictions eased, they were able to once again have the opportunity to camp overnight. Girl Scout Unit 262-Herkimer also joined in the fun. Over 40 girls attended between both service units.
mylittlefalls.com
Free Readiness to Purchase Farmland webinar
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida and Herkimer Counties, with the support of American Farmland Trust and the Regional Navigator Project, are hosting a free Readiness to Purchase Farmland educational webinar on September 22, 2022, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This webinar is for anyone who is looking to purchase...
Popular Saratoga Springs Pizza Spot Decides To Close Up Shop
A Henry Street staple has decided to call it a day. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason. They are the lifeblood and backbones of our communities, creating jobs and being our local economic engines. Those closures tend to also hurt...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage
The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mylittlefalls.com
Upon turning 80
I never thought about turning 80. Because I hadn’t. But now that I’m about to, I was asked by a friend if there was one word that could describe how I felt about becoming an octogenarian. A word? Anyone who knows me would acknowledge that there’s no way I could answer any question in a word. Well, surprise, surprise naysayers-I can. And that word is thankful.
10 Restaurants That Could Replace Boil Shack in New Hartford, NY
The sad news was announced earlier this week that Boil Shack in New Hartford has closed their doors. Now, the building is up for lease for $75,000. Does that mean we could see another restaurant come in and take over?. If that was the case, I know Central New Yorkers...
mylittlefalls.com
Cathleen Ann (Griffin) Moon 1974 – 2022
Cathleen Ann Griffin Moon, devoted wife, adoring mother, beloved daughter, and loyal friend, passed away on September 6, 2022, in Pfafftown, NC, at the age of 47. Cathleen was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and fought her battle with grace and strength, always choosing to cherish each moment. Cathleen was...
mylittlefalls.com
David Senior Kaye 1954 – 2022
Mr. David S. Kaye, 68, of Little Falls, NY, passed away on September 6th, 2022, at The Pines in Utica. David was born on January 10, 1954, in Little Falls, New York, the son of the late Squire S. Kaye and the late Janet Newport Kaye. He was a graduate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
countryfolks.com
A heaping bathtub full of grass
A heaping bathtub full of fresh grass (around 200 pounds) is a great visual to demonstrate how much a 1,200-pound dairy cow needs to eat to produce 100% organic grass milk for Organic Valley’s CROPP Cooperative branded program. According to Silvia Abel-Caines, DVM, Ph.D., and staff ruminant nutritionist for...
WKTV
SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case. Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk
A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning September 12, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
mylittlefalls.com
Barbara A. Alkinburgh 1925 – 2022
Mrs. Barbara A. Alkinburgh, 97, formerly of E. Main Street, Nelliston, New York died Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Johnsville Rehab and Nursing Center. Born on August 22, 1925, in Nelliston, NY, she was the daughter of Daniel Lupo and Ruth VanAvery Lupo. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School, Class of 1942, and was a lifelong area resident.
WKTV
Archaeologists to 'dig in' at Rome's Fort Bull in 2023
ROME, N.Y.—Archaeologists will be digging into history in Rome next year, thanks to a grant from the National Park Service. The Rome Historical Society, in partnership with Binghamton University’s Public Archaeology Facility, received the $71,000 grant to continue studying the site of the French and Indian War-Era Fort Bull and Fort Wood Creek.
newyorkalmanack.com
Westernville Tornado Film Screening Set for Saturday
The recovery from this hardship brought the residents together in unimaginable ways. The Oneida County History Center will host a premier of The Westernville Tornado documentary, on Saturday, September 10th, at 2 pm. OCHC volunteer Dennis Dewey produced the film in partnership with the Westernville Historical Society. Dewey, who also...
Romesentinel.com
Massive expansion ups ante at Turning Stone
Stay connected with our community. Sign up for a subscription today. Copyright © 2022 Daily Sentinel. · Privacy policy / Terms of service.
5 charged in Herkimer County underage drinking sweep
Five people have been charged with selling alcohol to minors following an underage drinking sweep in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police.
Upstate NY yogurt giant Chobani cancels IPO as financial market cools
Norwich, N.Y. — Privately owned Upstate New York Greek yogurt giant Chobani has again canceled plans to go public, a move that could have earned its employees millions of dollars. The Chenango County-based company last week sent a notice to the federal Securities & Exchange Commission saying it was...
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
Comments / 0