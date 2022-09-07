ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked Oath Keepers Member List Includes Cops, Soldiers, and Elected Officials

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Anadolu Agency

A leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers showed elected officials, law enforcement officers, and members of the armed forces in the far-right group’s ranks, according to a report. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism delved into the list of 38,000 names on the database belonging to the group, whose members played a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 370 people in the Oath Keepers’ records are believed to work in law enforcement, including as police chiefs and sheriffs, while an additional 100 are thought to be serving in the military. More than 80 others were either running for or serving in public office as of early August.

GOD MADE
3d ago

The question is: WHY haven't theDOJ searched these traitors outand prosecuted them?? Whiteprivilege will DESTROY our countrythat some many REAL warriors have sacrificed 😔 their lives for.That list should be made public !!SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY WRONG WITH THE KEEPERS OFTHE UNITED STATES OF 🇺🇸 CONFIDENCE , TRUST, HONOR AND DEFENSE, ALSO CONSTITUTION : CRIMINAL MINDS HAVE BEEN WORKING ONCURRENT TREASONOUS ACTS FOR A VERY LONG TIME , HIDINGUNDER WHITE PRIVILEGES.

MR.W
3d ago

Aren't police and military supposed to be oath keepers? you know uphold the law and their oath to their countrymen???

RackAttack
3d ago

Let's see.. what is their name? "Oath Keepers." What oath? Oh that's right, "to protect and defend the Constitution of United States against all enemies foreign and domestic." People, "The Oath Keepers" are the good guys. They're being politically persecuted by enemies in the United States that are currently taking over our country. You're very life and Liberty depends upon understanding what is going on in this country over the last 7 years. If you have no understanding of the New World Order, then you have absolutely no room to decide what you think is going on in this country. Without knowledge, you and this country are going to be lost. Search, "The 45 Goals of Communism," and read the two page PDF.

