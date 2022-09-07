ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun News

North Myrtle Beach company, already fined $20K, can be cited daily as lawsuit progresses

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZeZ4_0hl9s6HO00

North Myrtle Beach can continue issuing daily fines to a family-owned business that sets up rental equipment on the sand until a federal complaint challenging a city law is settled, a judge ruled last week.

Cherry Grove Beach Gear sued the city in July , taking aim at its decade-old policy barring private companies from doing commerce on the beach without a franchise agreement.

The company had twice requested such a privilege and been denied, prompting owner Derek Calhoun to sue for violation of federal antitrust laws as Cherry Grove continued to set up equipment on the beach.

That’s led to $20,000 in fines since June. On July 13, company lawyers asked a judge to temporarily stop allowing the city to write tickets as the case remained ongoing.

Calhoun could not immediately be reached for comment, but the company noted the fines on its Facebook page.

“Plaintiffs are informed and believe that they will sustain irreparable economic injuries and damages and loss of the goodwill of their business without this Court’s entry of a preliminary junctions,” attorneys wrote.

On Friday. U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell ruled against the business.

“While Plaintiffs cannot deliver or set up equipment on the beach without running afoul of the ordinances, they can still continue operating their rental business — just like multiple other vendors in the area do,” he wrote.

North Myrtle Beach has restricted private commerce on its sands since 1990, when the council first required vendors to get a franchise agreement. The rules have been tweaked several times since, most recently in 2010 when authorized hours, placement and size of shading devices and removal of equipment was written into the law.

Cherry Grove’s lawsuit alleges North Myrtle Beach has knowingly misled statements online and at meetings that amount to defamation and slander, but does not give examples in the complaint.

Harwell in his ruling said “reducing a commercial merchant presence on the strand clearly outweighs Plaintiffs’ interest in having an optional delivery/set-up feature of their rental equipment.”

City spokesman Donald Graham told The Sun News on Sept. 6 that officials were “pleased” with Harwell’s decision.

“We hope Cherry Grove Beach Gear will comply with the law like other beach gear companies in our community have been doing for years,” he said.

Comments / 5

Rodney Wilkes
3d ago

Just like any other part of our glorious government. If they can't make something off of honest people they will find a way to shut them down. Like we don't already have enough freeloading thieves running our country.

Reply
5
TomG
3d ago

So instead of encouraging business they prefer to shut them down. That makes no sense at all. No wonder why people are wary of government.

Reply
4
Related
lbmjournal.com

Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Federal judge denies request to stop enforcement of North Myrtle Beach beach wares ordinances

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beach equipment rental company that is in a legal battle with the city of North Myrtle Beach was dealt a blow in its federal lawsuit. A federal judge denied Cherry Grove Beach Gear’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would keep the city of North Myrtle Beach from enforcing two ordinances and allow the company to continue offering its beach set-up services.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach City Hall struck by lightning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Hall building was struck by lightning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the incident quickly once city hall staff members reported smelling smoke after the lightning strike, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page. No injuries were reported. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
5K+
Followers
125
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy