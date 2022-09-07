ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Has Dr. Oz Finally Found His Oppo Gold?

By The Daily Beast
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHeF4_0hl9s0z200
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Just when you thought Dr. Mehmet Oz had lost the war against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman , this week, the erstwhile TV star found a new arsenal at his disposal.

On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, host Will Sommer and guest host Ursula Perano, politics reporter at The Daily Beast, discuss the latest in the Pennsylvania Senate race .

“Dr. Oz is just full of them [blunders],” Perano says. “I objectively think that there’s a decent chance his campaign staff, like somebody in the operation, hates him . It's just such a uniquely run campaign. He’s had so many blunders.”

Those blunders include being trolled over an April video where the celebrity doctor walked through the vegetable aisle of a grocery store and complained over the costs of building a “crudité.” Oz also said he was shopping at “Wegners,” seemingly mistaking the names of two supermarket chains—Wegmans and Redner’s. Then there was the controversy over how many houses the celebrity doctor owns . Was it two, or 10?

However this week, Dr. Oz appears to have struck gold, after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette ’s editorial board published an editorial highlighting concerns over Fetterman’s refusal to debate the TV celebrity, citing the Democratic Senate candidate’s recovery from a May stroke.

“This has been something that Oz has really been digging into, the fact that Fetterman hasn’t been willing to debate,” Perano said.

“He showed up with Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is the outgoing Pennsylvania senator that is retiring, making a point of it,” Perano says. “The Pittsburgh Post basically echoed that, saying if [Fetterman] genuinely can’t stand on the stage for a debate because of these recovery issues, there are legitimate questions to be had about whether he can be an effective senator. And so I will say that Oz has flopped on so many things this cycle, but he is sort of having a little bit of a moment where it seems like he’s refining his message here on Fetterman’s health and the looming concerns about that—and that it is striking a bit more with the mainstream.”

Also on the podcast, Philip Bump, national correspondent for The Washington Post , explains how he became the guy to go through all of the 2020 election fraud claims, eventually debunking each of them one by one.

“I come to it through math,” he says. “I am a guy who just sort of pays a lot of attention to math and numbers. And a lot of the claims that came at the outset were math-based, right? It was, ‘There couldn’t have been possibly this number of votes that were cast in Wisconsin on election night,’ yada yada. Well, actually, of course it could because you look at Milwaukee, and Milwaukee’s got a lot of voters in it. So there was a lot of math to this, and what we’ve seen over the course of the past 22 months or so has been a lot of efforts to try and use statistics and math to prove that something happened, even if there’s no actual proof for evidence of fraud itself.”

In the podcast’s “Fresh Hell” segment, Sommer talks about the confusing mess that was far-right political commentator and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supposed arrest by the FBI last month.

Despite footage that purportedly showed McInnes being taken away, neither the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. nor New York, where his show is based, nor the NYPD, said it was involved when approached by The Daily Beast. Then, alt-right internet personality and “comedian” Owen Benjamin allegedly texted McInnes to ask if he was OK. McInnes allegedly replied: “No, it’s a prank.”

Sommer says the idea that McInnes would think it was a big lark to fake his arrest has started to wear on some of his allies.

“So Owen says, ‘Look, guys, I talked to Gavin, it’s all fake.’ And then Gavin texts him and says, ‘You spilled the beans, we are done.’

“I think the idea of ‘spilling the beans’—these guys doing their little far-right paramilitary operations but talking like little kids—I found it a little evocative,” says Sommer.

“This growing feud… I fear that we may be seeing a fissure here, that we may soon see a fight.”

Listen, and subscribe, to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and Stitcher .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 32

s
3d ago

Oz is not ideal, however, Fetterman is a total F up. You vote for Fetterman, you're a loser looking to the govt for your answers or you realize your children will be losers

Reply(9)
16
keepitreal
3d ago

Fetterman is Cognitive impairment! Why are the democrats putting people in office that can’t literally function! 😳.

Reply(4)
21
Matthew Faulkner
3d ago

Debate should be interesting 🤔, if you can't debate, pretty sure you have no business holding any office. They don't want a debate, they know how pathetic the current democRAT policies are currently running this state and nation into the ground.

Reply(1)
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

The Bible-Quoting Businessman Accused of Swindling a ‘Cult-Like’ Church

It was a can’t-miss opportunity that would make parishioners rich.All they had to do, Brett Bartlett allegedly told members of the Vineyard Church of Central Illinois and others, was invest in his company, the 7M E-Group. The outfit bought assorted products from bulk liquidators for cheap—including a hot-ticket plastic laser tag gun, for example—and resold them at higher prices on Amazon.com.Bartlett, 36, was in business with his father-in-law, Scott Miller, who allegedly told the potential investors he was heavily involved with the Vineyard, a neo-charismatic evangelical sect that has faced past claims of being “cult-like.” Bartlett, who has been hustling...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Benjamin
Person
Gavin Mcinnes
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
TheDailyBeast

Trump Sons to Share a Stage With Racist-Joking Guv Candidate

He’s a suspended lawyer, a former DJ who lost his job over racist jokes, and he currently faces a lawsuit from a political campaign adviser.But when Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters steps on stage this weekend at the right-wing “Freedom Fest,” he’ll be joined by two prominent voices in the MAGA movement: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.The decision to have former President Donald Trump’s two eldest sons headline the event is all the more curious for another reason: Trump actually endorsed Deters’ opponent earlier this year in the gubernatorial race, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.Reached on Thursday, Eric Trump...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Aaron Rodgers and Bill Maher Trash Talk Republicans and California Politics

Bill Maher and Aaron Rodgers lamented COVID-era changes to California and hypocrisy from the Republican party on the latest episode of Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, according to SFGate. Rodgers, a California native, said the “state’s going to s---” and bemoaned closing stores in his hometown after the state enforced strict lockdown procedures during the pandemic. But their frustration with outsized government mandates didn’t stop with liberals. The two also threw shade at the Republican party, which Maher called “dangerous” even though he finds Democratic wokeness obnoxious. “As much as I might lean more pro life, I don't want the government to tell me I can't smoke a cigar, I can't have a drink of alcohol, I can't choose my own medical decisions. And if I'm a woman, don’t f—ing tell me what to do,” said the Green Bay Packers quarterback. “I don't believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies.”Read it at SFGate
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dr Oz#Nypd#Dr Mehmet Oz#Fbi#The Daily Beast Getty#Pennsylvania Senate#Wegmans#Democratic
TheDailyBeast

New York Declares Polio Emergency

Nassau County is the latest region in New York to find the polio virus in its wastewater, sparking a health emergency declaration by Gov. Kathy Hochul that will expand vaccination efforts against the devastating disease. The new order will allow EMS workers, midwives, and pharmacists to administer the polio vaccine. The state has faced one confirmed polio infection, in Rockland County, which resulted in the paralysis of an unvaccinated young adult in July, according to the state health department, the first case in nearly a decade. “On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement Friday. “If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real.” Positive traces of the virus have also been found in Orange and Sullivan Counties and New York City sewage. Read it at NBC New York
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Nevada Republican Can’t Raise Money and Won’t Shut Up About It

It’s no secret that Nevada's Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is behind on fundraising. But while he’s chest-thumping in public and forecasting the state will swing red, he’s simultaneously griping that his Democratic opponent isn’t having the same problem attracting donors.In audio obtained by The Daily Beast from a July luncheon with the Southern Hills Republican Women, Laxalt, amid the sounds of clinking cutlery, said, “The Democrats have unlimited money, they have unlimited money. You think we have it bad here? Masto has, she just did $10 million she has to spend, we have $2 million. She’s on TV now...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy