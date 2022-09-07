ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Rain returns this weekend alongside cooler temperatures

Today: Clouds increase, isolated showers later, high 79. It’s a dry, but humid start to the day ahead of the next chance for showers. Early this morning, we will stay dry. Thanks to a southerly breeze, it will be noticeably more humid. The higher humidity will aid in increasing clouds and keeping temperatures a little warmer than yesterday and in the mid 60s.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warm late summer pattern, showers return this weekend

An area of high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny, with a comfortable northeasterly flow. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine, after a third cool morning in a row in the 50s to around 60. The high will shift to the Northeast Saturday, creating a more humid southeasterly flow that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain showers return for the weekend in the Columbus area

Saturday: Clouds increase, isolated showers later, high 78. It has been another beautiful day today with sunshine pushing temps into the middle 80s. We will see great weather for Football Friday Nite will see partly cloudy skies, and temps falling into the 70s. Saturday expect clouds to increase through the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
City
Columbus, OH
WLWT 5

When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?

With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
CINCINNATI, OH
columbusmonthly.com

September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
OHIO STATE
#Central
NBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4 helping neighbors grow familiar produce

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hunger can be a hidden issue: you never know who might be experiencing food insecurity. Here at NBC4, we are taking September — Hunger Action Month — very seriously to help raise awareness about hunger in our community. We also joined the fight...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County

HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
HARVEYSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Full Ohio State men’s basketball schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The regular season schedule for the Ohio State men’s basketball team has been released in full. The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced the Buckeyes’ upcoming 31-game conference schedule for the 2022-23 season in a press release on Thursday afternoon. The time for most games is still to be determined, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Things To Do In Ohio’s Amish Country

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Ohio sort of feels like taking a step back in time. Amish Country has been a destination for Ohioans and out-of-state visitors alike for nearly 70 years. It’s a gorgeous area, full of natural beauty and lots of home-cooked goodies, and it makes the perfect weekend getaway from Columbus.
OHIO STATE

