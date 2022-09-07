Read full article on original website
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Offense shines as No. 3 Ohio State bounces Arkansas State 45-12The LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Rain returns this weekend alongside cooler temperatures
Today: Clouds increase, isolated showers later, high 79. It’s a dry, but humid start to the day ahead of the next chance for showers. Early this morning, we will stay dry. Thanks to a southerly breeze, it will be noticeably more humid. The higher humidity will aid in increasing clouds and keeping temperatures a little warmer than yesterday and in the mid 60s.
Warm late summer pattern, showers return this weekend
An area of high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny, with a comfortable northeasterly flow. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine, after a third cool morning in a row in the 50s to around 60. The high will shift to the Northeast Saturday, creating a more humid southeasterly flow that […]
NBC4 Columbus
Rain showers return for the weekend in the Columbus area
Saturday: Clouds increase, isolated showers later, high 78. It has been another beautiful day today with sunshine pushing temps into the middle 80s. We will see great weather for Football Friday Nite will see partly cloudy skies, and temps falling into the 70s. Saturday expect clouds to increase through the...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
WLWT 5
When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?
With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
WATCH: Band of the Week Johnstown-Monroe High School
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — Johnstown-Monroe High School is NBC4 Football Friday Nite’s Week 4 Band of the Week. Watch the band’s halftime performance in the video player above.
columbusmonthly.com
September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats
Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
NBC4 Columbus
Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4 helping neighbors grow familiar produce
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hunger can be a hidden issue: you never know who might be experiencing food insecurity. Here at NBC4, we are taking September — Hunger Action Month — very seriously to help raise awareness about hunger in our community. We also joined the fight...
sciotopost.com
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County
HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
One dead after crashing into bridge pillar on north side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after crashing into a bridge pillar on the north side of Columbus. Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the underpass of a railroad near Silver Drive and East Hudson Street, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Columbus Division […]
Ohio State Marching Band brings “Stadium Karaoke” to life for halftime show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fans at the Horseshoe during the team’s second game against Arkansas State. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Stadium Karaoke” got the crowd singing along to songs most will be familiar […]
Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
NBC4 Columbus
How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. https://nbc4i.co/3cXf94V.
Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
Full Ohio State men’s basketball schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The regular season schedule for the Ohio State men’s basketball team has been released in full. The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced the Buckeyes’ upcoming 31-game conference schedule for the 2022-23 season in a press release on Thursday afternoon. The time for most games is still to be determined, but […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Things To Do In Ohio’s Amish Country
One of the most popular tourist destinations in Ohio sort of feels like taking a step back in time. Amish Country has been a destination for Ohioans and out-of-state visitors alike for nearly 70 years. It’s a gorgeous area, full of natural beauty and lots of home-cooked goodies, and it makes the perfect weekend getaway from Columbus.
